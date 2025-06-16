U.S. $612.88 Mn Sexual Lubricants Markets 2025-2030 With Reckitt Benckiser Group, Church & Dwight, And Karex Berhad Dominating

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sexual Lubricants Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Sexual Lubricants Market was valued at USD 456.70 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 612.88 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.02%.

The United States sexual lubricants market is consolidated, with the top three players - Reckitt Benckiser Group, Church & Dwight, and Karex Berhad - holding a significant share. These industry leaders have solidified their market position by prioritizing product quality, safety, and innovation. Strategic moves, such as Hello Cake's 2024 acquisition of Trigg Laboratories, Inc., a Las Vegas-based personal lubricants company, illustrate the ongoing consolidation and investment in growth.

These dominant companies offer products designed to address both intimate health concerns and pleasure enhancement, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs. As competition intensifies, innovation has become a key differentiator.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift Toward Natural and Organic Formulations

The U.S. sexual lubricant market is witnessing a strong shift toward natural and organic options. These lubricants, made with all-natural, skin-safe ingredients, provide moisturizing benefits while minimizing irritation. Designed to complement the body's natural chemistry, they support intimate comfort and enhance pleasure. An increasing focus on maintaining the vaginal microbiome's optimal pH level - ideally close to 4.5 - has further boosted demand for natural formulations. Products free from harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and artificial preservatives are gaining popularity for their ability to reduce allergic reactions and preserve intimate health.

Rising Influence of the Internet

The internet continues to shape relationship dynamics, influencing consumer behavior across the market. As of early 2024, the U.S. had 331.1 million internet users and 239 million social media users, with 97.1% internet penetration. The widespread use of dating apps and online platforms - used by nearly 30% of U.S. adults - has led to more open conversations around intimacy, increasing the visibility and demand for sexual wellness products, including lubricants.

Moreover, the growing reliance on dating apps as a primary means of forming new connections has reshaped how individuals approach intimacy and relationship-building. Over 25 million users use Tinder, over 10 million use the Hinge app, and over 50 million use in the U.S. in 2024. As more people look for goods that improve their intimate experience, the popularity of online dating is driving up the demand for sexual lubricants.

Growing Awareness of Sexual Health

As the importance of sexual health gains recognition as a crucial component of overall well-being, the United States sexual lubricants market is seeing increased engagement. Sexual health encompasses emotional, social, and physical well-being, and as awareness grows, so does the demand for products that support safer, more comfortable intimate experiences.

Rise of E-Commerce Channels

Digital convenience is transforming how consumers access sexual wellness products. In 2024, U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated USD 1.19 trillion, marking an 8.1% increase from the previous year. This rise in online retail has simplified the purchasing process for intimate care products, significantly expanding access and driving sales in the U.S. sexual lubricant market.

Expanding Aging Consumer Base

With approximately 62 million people aged 65 and older in 2024 - about 18% of the U.S. population - the aging demographic is becoming a key market driver. Age-related changes such as reduced natural lubrication, are increasing the need for personal lubricants. This group's growing focus on maintaining sexual health and intimacy is contributing to sustained demand in the United States sexual lubricants market.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition from Alternative Products

Despite growth, the U.S. sexual lubricants market faces competition from alternative and household products such as coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera. Additionally, niche brands are capturing consumer attention by offering minimalist, organic formulations, like Foria's CBD lube made with just two USDA-certified organic ingredients. This trend adds pressure on established brands to innovate and differentiate in a competitive space.

Regulatory & Safety Concerns

The U.S. sexual lubricant market is restricted by regulations, particularly when claims regarding enhanced performance or health advantages are made. This restricts marketing approaches and strategies. For instance, the FDA and its overseas counterparts guide Church & Dwight's vaginal lubricants, supervising the products development, formulation, safety, production, packaging, labeling and distribution.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE

The U.S. sexual lubricant market by type is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, and hybrid. The most often used lubricants are water-based because of their adaptability, ease of clean up, and compatibility with the majority of condom materials, such as latex. Water is usually the primary ingredient in their formulation. These lubricants are safe with sex toys, non-staining, and suitable for people with sensitive skin. The segment was the major revenue contributor, accounting for more than 48% in 2024, and is growing at a CAGR of over 5%. Karex Berhad, CC Wellness, and Lovehoney Group are among the manufacturers of water-based lubricants in the U.S., along with several other manufacturers.

Furthermore, silicone-based lubricants are perfect for prolonged use and activities in water because they are long-lasting and do not dry up easily. They were the second-largest segment as they are favored for their long-lasting performance. Also, natural or synthetic oils, such as mineral or coconut oil, are used in the formulation of oil-based lubricants.

Although these lubricants have a thicker consistency and provide long-lasting lubrication, they are incompatible with latex condoms. The oil-based lubricants segment was followed by the hybrid lubricants segment, and the segment is expected to generate an incremental revenue of more than USD 21.4 million during the forecast period. Astroglide Spark Hybrid Lubricant, Sliquid Silk, and Wicked Sensual Care's simply timeless Hybrid + DHEA are the hybrid sexual lubricants available, known for their performance.

INSIGHTS BY GENDER

The demand for personal lubricants varies across gender groups, influenced by factors such as biological needs, sexual wellness habits, and health conditions. This demand is fueled by rising knowledge of personal wellness and a growing desire for products that increase comfort and pleasure. The male segment holds the most significant share of the U.S. sexual lubricants market. Moreover, since males are the primary consumers of sexual lubricants, male-centric products predominate in the U.S. demand is particularly strong for products specifically designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of women.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Despite the rapid growth of digital retail, offline channels remain a dominant distribution avenue in the United States sexual lubricants market, largely due to the ease and discretion they offer. According to Mailmodo (February 2025), 40% of United States consumers make an in-store purchase at least once per week, highlighting the continued relevance of physical retail. Pharmacies, adult stores, and other brick-and-mortar businesses serve as key points of access for sexual lubricants.

Leading brands like Biofilm Inc., We International Inc., and Sliquid LLC have established strong offline presence, with products available in pharmacies, big-box retailers, adult boutiques, and through direct sales. At the same time, the growing demand for convenience is driving steady growth in online sales. While e-commerce is expanding at a slower rate compared to physical stores, the digital space remains an increasingly important channel for consumers seeking privacy and accessibility.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Developments in the U.S. Sexual Lubricant Market



Trigg Laboratories, Inc., a Las Vegas, NV-based company specializing in the personal lubricants category, was acquired by Hello Cake, a Los Angeles, CA-based sexual health and wellness brand, in 2024. The company announced the closing of an $18M Series B funding. In 2024, Reckitt Benckiser Group opened its newest manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, which, as the cornerstone manufacturing site, will enhance agility in meeting seasonal demand in their largest market.

Key Attributes:

