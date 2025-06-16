Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Expresses Concern Amid Israel-Iran War, Reiterates Call For Peace Says 'This Is Not An Era Of War'

PM Modi Expresses Concern Amid Israel-Iran War, Reiterates Call For Peace Says 'This Is Not An Era Of War'


2025-06-16 07:01:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his concern and stated that this is not an era of war.

Addressing the people in Cyprus, PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI, "We expressed worry over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe. We believe this is not an era of war."

More to come...

MENAFN16062025007365015876ID1109679385

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search