403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Modi Expresses Concern Amid Israel-Iran War, Reiterates Call For Peace Says 'This Is Not An Era Of War'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his concern and stated that this is not an era of war.
Addressing the people in Cyprus, PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI, "We expressed worry over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe. We believe this is not an era of war."
More to come...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment