Northern New Hampshire 24-Hour Gym Littleton Fitness Marks Nine Months Of Growth And Expansion

Local fitness facility triples membership, expands space, and introduces new services in less than one year

- Mari MyersLITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In just nine months, Littleton Fitness has undergone a dramatic transformation. Located at 566 Meadow Street, the town's only 24-hour gym has grown from a limited, outdated facility to a thriving fitness hub, increasing its membership from 270 to nearly 900 active users. Under the leadership of Mari Myers , the gym has expanded, modernized, and embraced a more inclusive and functional approach to health and wellness.When Myers purchased the gym in September 2024, the space was modest and outdated, with aging equipment, little room for growth, and minimal member engagement. Determined to bring something new to Littleton, she began a sweeping rebrand and renovation. Her mission: to create a modern gym environment grounded in strong programming, inclusivity, and support.Renovation of the additional space began in April 2025, giving Myers two months to upgrade the adjacent unit before the official lease started on June 1. The gym remained open throughout the process, with careful scheduling and attention to safety. Fire Painting Inc. led the transformation, creating a dedicated cardio area, a posing room, a lounge, and reorganized training zones. The result is a seamless extension of the original gym that almost doubles the usable space.“The challenge was keeping the space functional and safe while we worked,” Myers said.“We've never shut down, not even once.”The expanded layout includes four Stairmasters, five treadmills, two ellipticals, four trainer bikes, and newly added weight machines that reflect both strategic planning and direct member feedback. Myers developed an equipment wish list early in the process, supplementing it with suggestions from members via email surveys.“We wanted to make sure we had the tools people actually need and use,” she said. A chest support T bar row, for instance, was one of the additions she was personally most excited to bring in.The new lounge offers members a space to rest and recharge, while vending machines provide high-quality protein snacks, energy drinks, and supplements, including BCAAs, collagen, and multivitamins. Supplement Sundays, held monthly, allow members to sample products, ask questions, and receive 10 percent off. QR codes and other materials are being developed to guide members in choosing the right products based on their goals.“My goal is to make knowledge more accessible,” Myers said.“Even if I'm not there, members should still feel empowered to make good decisions about what they're putting in their bodies.”The renovation has impacted more than the gym's footprint-it has reshaped the atmosphere.“It used to be quiet, no music, no interaction,” Myers said.“Now people talk, exchange ideas, and actually enjoy being here. The vibe is friendly and energized.”Member feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One local described Littleton Fitness as“a local gem that welcomes people of all ages.” Division I athlete Brielle Fitzpatrick added,“The equipment is top-notch and well-maintained. The space has a great energy that makes it easy to stay motivated.”The gym has also become a place where real transformation stories unfold. One longtime member who began following a custom plan when the gym first opened recently completed her first 5K without stopping-something she had never imagined possible.“She felt strong and proud,” Myers said.“It's amazing what can happen when someone follows through on a plan.”Myers's personalized training services continue to be a key part of the gym's identity. She works directly with members to develop custom fitness and nutrition programs, offering regular check-ins and adjustments. Her process begins with understanding each client's goals and experience level, then tailoring a workout plan with specific movements, nutrition targets, and measurable milestones.“I've made a ton of progress since I started following the plan Mari set up for me,” said member Andi Merritt.“It's never cookie-cutter.” Another member, Linda MacKinnon, shared,“Whether it is nutrition advice, lifting, or proper form and technique, Mari inspires me to reach my potential.”To help members measure success, Littleton Fitness recently introduced Bod Pod testing. This method uses air displacement to determine fat and lean mass with high precision. Myers emphasizes that while the Bod Pod provides a numerical result, its value lies in tracking changes over time.“It's not about a single number,” she said.“It's about having a baseline and watching real progress unfold. That's where the motivation and insight come from.”The gym's evolution includes clinical support as well. Physical therapy is now available on-site through Dr. Lance Berry of Envision Rehab and Performance. Dr. Berry works with clients weekly, assessing pain or dysfunction and developing treatment plans that Myers then integrates into customized training.“If someone has back pain or another issue, we can get to the root of it instead of guessing,” Myers said.“Then I adjust their training accordingly. It's a team approach.”Massage therapy services are also in development, expanding the gym's recovery offerings. Myers is finalizing provider details, with a focus on therapies that support fascia release and promote recovery for both everyday members and athletes.Looking forward, Myers plans to introduce educational workshops, including barbell technique sessions for women, weekend powerlifting groups, and talks on strength training and body mechanics. She's also exploring interest in competitive bodybuilding preparation, including posing workshops.“These workshops will give people a chance to ask questions, build confidence, and explore new goals in a supportive environment,” she said.For Myers, the mission extends beyond equipment and services. She sees Littleton Fitness as a reflection of community potential.“I've been dreaming about this for years,” she said.“To see it come to life-and to see people actually enjoy it, feel better, and grow-that is incredibly fulfilling.”To learn more, schedule a visit, or explore membership options, go to .

