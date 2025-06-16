Musical Guest For 28Th Annual Boston Pops On Nantucket Summer Concert Is Announced

Boston Pops on Nantucket will be held August 9, 2025

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The iconic sounds of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will fill the air at Jetties Beach this summer when Bruce In The USA joins the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra as the special musical guest for the 28th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert to benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital . This year's event is set for Saturday, Aug. 9, with gates opening at 4:30 pm for the 7 pm show.Bruce In The USA has been called“the most powerful and intense Springsteen tribute on the planet.” The band got its start on the Las Vegas Strip in the winter of 2004, with its debut at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The Bruce In The USA band consists of seasoned, world-class professional musicians and has been met with critical acclaim, and have performed at Bruce's old stomping grounds, The Stone Pony, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, as well as large theaters, and performance art centers across the country, and corporate events spanning across the globe for over a decade. Sellout crowds are on their feet from the first song to the last in what has been called a high-energy musical experience, offering a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show.After more than two decades, the Boston Pops on Nantucket continues to be the largest and most popular summer event on the island, drawing thousands to Jetties Beach for a night of unparalleled entertainment to support the general operations of Nantucket Cottage Hospital.This year's event chairs are Jennifer and Jimmy Reyes, summer residents of Nantucket and generous supporters of the hospital. In their role as event chairs, Jimmy and Jennifer will be partnering with hospital staff, volunteers, producer Brett Vollmuth, Aisling Glynn's ACKtivities, and numerous vendors and special guests to carry on this beloved island tradition. Tommy B. will serve as host for the evening's celebration. The Boston Pops on Nantucket is presented by White Elephant Resorts and Jill and Stephen Karp and sponsored by Fidelity Investments.All proceeds generated during the event stay on Nantucket to sustain the hospital's year-round commitment to the health and wellbeing of the island community.General admission tickets are on sale through Nantucket Cottage Hospital's website. Limited reserved seating options are still available by calling 508-825-8250.

