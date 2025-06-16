IADA Foundation Opens 2025 Business Aviation Scholarship Applications

Deadline to Apply: Sept. 1, 2025

- Kathy Oberbroeckling, Chair of the IADA FoundationDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Foundation has opened the application period for its 2025 Business Aviation Scholarships. This year, the Foundation will award nearly $100,000 in scholarships and grants to support the next generation of business aviation professionals.Eligible recipients include college and university students pursuing careers in business aviation, as well as young professionals active in the IADA NextGen initiative, an industry development program aimed at future leaders in aircraft resale.“These scholarships represent a meaningful investment in our industry's future,” said Kathy Oberbroeckling, Chair of the IADA Foundation and CFO of jetAVIVA.“By awarding nearly $100,000 in funding, we're enabling talented individuals to pursue the education and training needed to succeed in business aviation.”University Scholarship DetailsScholarship awards will range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are available to full-time undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in aviation-related programs. Eligible majors include Corporate Aviation Management, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Systems, Aviation Safety, Finance, Maintenance Programs, Marketing, Economics, and other business aviation disciplines.Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Incoming college freshmen may submit their high school GPA for consideration.Through its partnership with Alpha Eta Rho, a national aviation fraternity, the IADA Foundation has expanded eligibility to students attending 63 approved aviation-focused colleges and universities. Students enrolled in other accredited institutions with aviation programs may also be eligible.NextGen Transaction Industry GrantsIn addition to academic scholarships, the foundation will offer grants to young professionals engaged in IADA's NextGen initiative, supporting their growth within the business aircraft transaction industry. These grants will fund professional development, leadership training, and educational activities tailored to aircraft transactions.The mission of IADA NextGen is to harness the collective strength of IADA with the objective of cultivating tomorrow's aviation leaders. The goal is to provide unparalleled networking opportunities, foster professional development through mentorship, and spread the innovative ideas of NextGen throughout the IADA membership.New in 2025: JSSI Aviation Innovation GrantThe IADA Foundation, in collaboration with Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), is launching a new $5,000 JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant. This award will recognize a college student who demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and a strong concept for advancing the future of business aviation.Alongside the monetary award, the recipient will receive mentorship from JSSI professionals to help develop and refine their innovative aviation idea.How to ApplyApplications for both the Business Aviation Scholarships and the JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant are now open. All submissions must be received by Sept. 1, 2025.Students can apply online at . For eligibility requirements and a list of approved institutions, visit the scholarship section of the site.﻿For more information, contact:Erika IngleManaging Director, IADAPhone: +1 (866) 284-4744Email: ...About the IADA FoundationThe IADA Foundation creates gateways for aspiring young professionals and aviation focused charitable initiatives. It inspires the next generation of business aviation professionals through scholarships and education, creating openings for young people to flourish in the industry. The foundation also provides philanthropic support to aviation related charitable organizations. IADA is passionate and committed to ensuring the future of the business aircraft transaction industry and to serve people in times of need. The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity, funded by the generous contributions of IADA Members. The mission of the IADA Foundation is supported by three pillars: Scholarship. Education. Philanthropy.﻿About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft transaction industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Product & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

