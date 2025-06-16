Gujarat Mourns As Vijay Rupani's Last Rites Held In Rajkot After Tragic Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday laid a wreath and paid his last respects to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose sudden demise in the Air India plane crash has left the state in mourning.

'Sad time for 270 families too': Rushabh Rupani

Former CM Vijay Rupani's family expressed profound grief over the loss. Extending their condolences to all those affected by the tragic incident, his son Rushabh Rupani said, "This is a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too," while expressing gratitude to those who have supported them during this mourning period.

"This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," he said.

Rushabh reflected on his father's political legacy, noting that Rupani had touched countless lives in his five-decade-long public life added,“My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences...”

Vijay Rupani's mortal remains to be taken to Rajkot

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the former Gujarat CM will be taken to Rajkot. Rajkot Police has implemented comprehensive security arrangements ahead of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's final procession and last rites. DCP Crime Parthraj Singh Gohil confirmed VIP movement and traffic restrictions in the city.

"Today, the last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will be performed. That's why VIPs from across the state will move here. In this regard, we have closed the main route decided for the procession. Adequate parking arrangements have been made at different places, and we have appealed to the people to park their vehicles in the parking spaces only," DCP Crime, Parthraj Singh Gohil, told ANI.

The 'agni sanskar' of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will take place this evening at the Ramnathpara crematorium in Rajkot, with the funeral procession set to start from his residence at 5 pm. Rupani's mortal remains are being transported from Ahmedabad to Rajkot by air.