International Yoga Day 2025: Last Minute Tips For Yoga Check

Quick Yoga tips: Learn easy steps for yoga poses like Child's Pose, Mountain Pose, and Cobra Pose. These poses help strengthen the spine, reduce stress, and improve sleep

Child's Pose is considered the best yoga for spine stretches. Kneel on your yoga mat with knees hip-width apart and the tops of your feet flat on the floor. Exhaling, bend forward, bringing your chest between your thighs and forehead to the floor. Extend your arms forward, palms down. Take long, deep breaths, hold, and return to your starting position. You can easily do this yoga in a few minutes.

Lie on your back on a mat with knees bent and feet flat. Bring one knee towards your chest, holding it with your hands. Exhaling, bring your knees to the left, and turn your head to the right. Extend the other arm straight. Hold for a while and relax.

Supta Matsyendrasana gradually reduces stress and increases flexibility. It also provides back pain relief and improves sleep.

Along with strengthening the spine, Cobra Pose also reduces asthma symptoms, stress, and fatigue. To do Cobra Pose, lie flat on your stomach with your feet slightly apart. Bring your hands near your chest and lift your chest with the help of your palms. Take a deep breath and look up towards the sky. Hold this pose for some time.

Stand in Mountain Pose and bring your hands together, raising your arms as if in salutation. Keep your arms straight, palms facing each other, and fingers pointing upwards. Keep your neck long and look up. Breathe in and out in this pose for a while. You will feel energized. Slowly lower your hands. This pose energizes the body and strengthens the shoulders and arms. People with spine pain can also do this pose quickly.