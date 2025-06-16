MG ZS EV Becomes More Affordable With Discounts Up To Rs 4.44 Lakh

Celebrating six years in India, JSW MG Motor India is offering a massive discount on the ZS EV. This all-electric SUV, MG Motor's first EV in India, is now being offered with a price reduction across all its variants. The discount for the ZS EV can go up to Rs 4.44 lakh, depending on the trim. The ZS EV was MG Motor's second vehicle in the Indian market after the Hector. Celebrating its sixth anniversary in India, JSW MG Motor has announced that the new reduced prices will be available for a limited time only.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director – Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said,“I would like to thank all our customers and other stakeholders who have helped us create a growth story in the Indian automobile market over the past six years. The foundation of the company is based on innovation, and the ZS EV in 2020 stands as a true testament to what the MG brand is truly capable of. It was a car that redefined traditional mobility by adding technology-driven innovations. As we celebrate our 6th anniversary in India, we have made the MG ZS EV even more accessible to customers looking to upgrade to a stylish electric SUV. Our other two EVs are already accessible, and with this special pricing, the ZS EV will also attract customers looking for a premium ride. With attractive overall packaging and pricing, we are confident that the MG ZS EV will surely appeal to Indian car buyers.”

JSW MG ZS EV: New Prices

To celebrate its sixth anniversary in India, MG Motor India is offering a special, limited-period offer on the ZS EV, starting at Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The ZS EV is available in four variants - Excite, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Exclusive Pro. The top model, Exclusive Pro, is now available at Rs 20.50 lakh, with its price reduced by Rs 4.44 lakh.

JSW MG ZS EV: Battery Specifications

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery, which produces 174 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. With a 7kW charger, it juices up from 0 - 100% in 7.5 hours and with a 50kW DC fast charger, it takes 0 - 80% in 60 minutes.

It is loaded with safety features like ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, Airbags, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Impact Sensing Door Unlock, Front & Rear Disc Brakes, and Level 2 ADAS.