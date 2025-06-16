Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pune Bridge Collapse 34 Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

Pune Bridge Collapse 34 Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway


2025-06-16 07:01:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A rescue official at the Pune bridge collapse site confirmed that 3 to 4 people are likely trapped under the debris. NDRF teams and local authorities are carrying out intense search operations. The tragic incident has sparked an emergency response to locate survivors and clear the rubble.

MENAFN16062025007385015968ID1109679360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search