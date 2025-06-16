Ixigo And Venus Remedies Show Long-Term Upside Potential: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar

SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar has flagged Ixigo and Venus Remedies as stocks with potential long-term growth.

Ixigo

Kumar noted that Ixigo is nearly debt-free and has seen increased investment from domestic institutional investors (DII) in the past quarter, signaling growing investor confidence.

The analyst said the strong demand from Tier II and III cities, where Ixigo enjoys a 94% penetration rate, is fueling the company's growth.

The company is now ramping up investment in hotel bookings to boost revenue, inspired by the success of its competitors.

With India's travel market projected to reach $48 billion by 2027, supported by rising incomes and improved infrastructure, Ixigo is well-positioned for sustained growth, according to Kumar.

Technically, the stock recently broke resistance, closing above ₹185 for the first time. Kumar suggests watching for a move above ₹192, with support at ₹169.

On the financial front, it has reported record-high revenue and over 70% year-on-year sales growth since its IPO.

Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies has an attractive valuation, according to Kumar. The company exports to over 70 countries and operates in a sector poised for growth.

India's pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach $65 billion by 2024, growing at 10–12% annually, driven mainly by demand for generic drugs.

Fundamentally, Venus Remedies is almost debt-free and recently posted its highest net profit in the last 13 quarters, with revenue figures in line with the same quarter the previous year.

The analyst said that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have steadily increased their stakes over the past four quarters, signaling growing confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

From a technical perspective, the stock has broken out of a multi-year resistance zone and successfully retested it.

The analyst suggested watching for ₹475 on the upside, with support at ₹424 on a closing basis.

