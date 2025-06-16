Pinterest Users Get Instacart-Powered Shoppable Ads To Turn 'Discovery Into Purchase' In Just A Few Clicks

Instacart (CART) and Pinterest (PINS) have partnered to launch a new, unique ad experience on the Pinterest app, the companies said on Monday.

When users plan activities on Pinterest - such as weekly meal prep or party decorations - they'll see relevant product ads that link directly to Instacart, making it easy to shop within the app.

Pinterest ads will become directly shoppable via Instacart, allowing Pinterest users to complete a purchase in just a few clicks.

"With powerful first-party data by Instacart, brands can reach Pinterest users at the exact moment of intent and turn ads into shoppable experiences on Instacart," Samir Pradhan, vice president of product management at Pinterest, said in a statement.

"This partnership transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks, bridging the gap between inspiration and action for millions of Pinterest users."

The rollout has two phases. In the first phase, some brands can use Instacart's data to show Pinterest ads to individuals who are more likely to be interested.

In the second phase, companies will track whether people purchase the products after seeing the ads, helping brands determine if their Pinterest ads were effective.

The Pinterest integration is the latest for Instacart's ad business, which now offers its first-party retail media data and measurement on third-party platforms.

CART shares are up 4.7% year-to-date, while PINS shares are up 16.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.