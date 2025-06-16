403
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Armaan, Mahira Encounter Accident
Armaan's arrival in Udaipur brings new twists to 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' Kavveri advises AbhiRa to divorce Armaan. Armaan and Myra's accident raises questions about AbhiRa's futureDrama continues in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Armaan arrives in Udaipur and spots AbhiRa with Myra.Kavveri sees Armaan and expresses her disapproval, noting his progress while AbhiRa remains stuck. She keeps this from AbhiRa.Kavveri tries to set up AbhiRa and Anshuman, angering Vidya. Vidya suggests AbhiRa move on and even advises divorce from Armaan.AbhiRa is stunned by Kavveri's words and suspects a meeting between AbhiRa and Armaan. Meanwhile, Armaan and Myra have an accident returning to Mount Abu.Armaan and Myra are seriously injured, but Gitanjali saves Myra's life. The story takes several unexpected turns.
