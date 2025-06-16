403
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|William Roberts
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD$44.86
|345
|d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
