Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Subsea 7 S.A. - 2Q25 Earnings Call Notification


2025-06-16 06:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 16 June 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its second quarter 2025 results for the period ended 30 June 2025 on Thursday 31 July 2025 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 31 July 2025 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website.

Conference call registration :
Phone:
Webcast:

Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 16 June 2025 at 12:30 CET.

Attachment

  • SUBC 2Q25 Conference Call

MENAFN16062025004107003653ID1109679331

