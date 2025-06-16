Subsea 7 S.A. - 2Q25 Earnings Call Notification
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 31 July 2025 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website.
Conference call registration :
Phone:
Webcast:
Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 16 June 2025 at 12:30 CET.
Attachment
-
SUBC 2Q25 Conference Call
