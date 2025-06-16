Blue Moon Metals Completes First Blast On Nussir Access Portal Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (“” or the“”) (), is pleased to announce that the company has commenced underground construction on the Nussir Mine completing the first blast on the access portal on June 12, 2025; ahead of schedule.

Nussir's mining contractor, Leonhard Nilsen & Sonner AS (“ LNS ”) will extend the decline approximately 2,500 meters providing a platform for further underground exploration. The exploration work to be completed over the next year will provide key engineering inputs and lead to a final investment decision in 2026.

Christian Kargl-Simard, Blue Moon's CEO states:“This key milestone marks the start of the next chapter in the exciting Nussir story and brings us one step closer to putting this important critical metals mine into operation supplying Europe's copper needs.”

















About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company's website ( ).

