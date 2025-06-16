Buyco Debuts Varsitylux Collection Wide‐Leg Leggings & Preppy Sportswear For Fall '25

A dynamic, high-fashion photoshoot featuring models wearing Buyco's new VarsityLux wide-leg leggings and preppy sportswear against an autumnal backdrop.

Buyco Debuts VarsityLuxTM Collection-Wide‐Leg Leggings & Preppy Sportswear for Fall '25

Buyco's Trending Summer Leggings for Women Go Viral on TikTok (6)

A bold fusion of Ivy League-inspired style and performance wear, Buyco's VarsityLux Collection redefines preppy sportswear for Fall 2025.

- Maya Rodriguez, Senior Product DesignerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Highlights◽ Bold New Wide-Leg Leggings & Elevated Preppy Styles Define the Collection◽ Blending Performance, Aesthetics, and Ivy League Nostalgia◽ Launching Nationwide Fall 2025 Online and in Select StoresBuyco, the trailblazing force in the U.S. activewear and athleisure scene, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its most stylish and ambitious collection to date - VarsityLux, an audacious blend of Ivy League prep and high-performance wear designed to redefine fall wardrobes in 2025.With this bold release, Buyco continues its mission to reshape modern athleticwear with pieces that empower, inspire, and elevate both everyday fashion and functional fitness.From Campus to Catwalk: VarsityLux ArrivesIn a marketplace flooded with cookie-cutter sportswear , Buyco dares to be different. The VarsityLux Collection arrives at a time when consumers crave fashion-forward athleticwear that doesn't compromise on comfort or individuality. This new collection offers wide-leg leggings with a luxe drape, collegiate-style varsity sweaters, retro track jackets, and pleated skorts - all designed with Buyco's signature blend of stretch, breathability, and sophisticated tailoring.The inspiration? A nostalgic nod to vintage American collegiate style - think Harvard in the fall - fused with modern cuts, luxe fabrics, and inclusive sizing.Key Features of the VarsityLux Collection◽ Tailored Wide-Leg Leggings – A reinvention of traditional leggings, crafted with four-way stretch, breathable panels, and a silhouette that elongates the leg while offering peak comfort.◽ Preppy Cropped Blazers & Sweaters – Iconic layering pieces perfect for transitioning from workouts to wine nights.◽ Luxury Performance Fabrics – Moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, eco-conscious materials sourced and produced with sustainability at the forefront.◽ Color Palette & Detailing – A fall-inspired mix of deep burgundy, forest green, vintage navy, and ivory with gold-tipped drawstrings and embroidered crests.◽ Unisex Varsity Jackets – Statement outerwear with a sporty silhouette and timeless design cues.◽ Extended Sizing (XS – 4X) – True to Buyco's inclusivity commitment, making high-style accessible to all body types.“This launch isn't just about a seasonal refresh - it's a celebration of self-expression and the confidence that comes from wearing something that moves with you,” says Alina Morris, Creative Director at Buyco.“We're proud to create clothing that helps people feel powerful, polished, and comfortable - whether they're walking to class, leading a meeting, or hitting the yoga studio.”Reclaiming the Preppy Look - With PurposeBuyco's design team scoured archival fashion from Ivy League campuses, '90s teen dramas, and early-2000s music videos to build a vision of prep that speaks to today's generation. While the VarsityLux collection honors the past, it also challenges traditional norms, flipping the gender script and offering pieces that blend masc-femme aesthetics effortlessly.The result? A gender-neutral, performance-ready, and style-elevated collection that you can wear in the office, on the court, or during a weekend escape.Riding the Wave of the Preppy RevivalAccording to a 2024 Lyst Report,“prep-core” has seen a 37% increase in search volume, and TikTok has exploded with over 800 million views on hashtags like #ModernPrep and #VarsityStyle. Buyco is capitalizing on this cultural moment, but doing so on its own terms - with sustainable fabrics, authentic storytelling, and ethical production standards.In fact, over 80% of materials in VarsityLux are recycled, and all packaging is biodegradable. The wide-leg leggings feature reinforced seams for durability and a hidden phone pocket for function without bulk.Launch Event & Release DetailsBuyco will celebrate the VarsityLux debut with an immersive launch event in Brooklyn, New York, on August 31, 2025. The event will feature a live runway performance, interactive styling stations, and the first opportunity to shop the full line before its nationwide release.Online and in-store availability begins September 3, 2025, through Buyco's official website and select premium retail partners including Nordstrom, Revolve, and Urban Outfitters.Prices start at $58 for accessories and range up to $188 for outerwear pieces.Customer-Centric to the CoreFrom its very beginning, Buyco has made it a priority to listen to its community. With thousands of surveys, customer feedback sessions, and wear-testing groups, every stitch in the VarsityLux Collection was developed by and for real people who demand fashion that keeps up with their hustle.Buyco also continues to offer its StyleMatch tool - an AI-powered sizing and styling assistant - to help every customer find their perfect fit.A Style Statement with SubstanceBuyco's fall launch proves once again that performance wear doesn't have to mean plain, and preppy doesn't have to mean pretentious. It's about finding joy and pride in what you wear, and empowering people to feel good in their skin - whether they're sweating, slaying, or somewhere in between.“VarsityLux is for the student, the CEO, the runner, the dreamer - it's for anyone with drive and a love for timeless cool,” says Maya Rodriguez, Senior Product Designer.“We can't wait for the world to fall in love with these pieces the way we have.”About BuycoBuyco is an innovative American activewear brand that brings together style, performance, and sustainability. Founded in 2019, the brand has grown from a small online boutique to a national presence known for trendsetting collections that blur the lines between fitness, fashion, and function. With a customer-first philosophy and a commitment to inclusivity, Buyco has built a loyal fanbase of fitness enthusiasts, creatives, and fashion-forward thinkers alike.

Yesh Zia

Buyco

+1 4155303068

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.