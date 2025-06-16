Brazil Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: São Paulo And Rio Lead Major Data Center Developments, Data Center Capacity To Triple With 1,800 MW Expansion By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into Brazil's data center market with our Excel database product. Analyze 82 existing and 31 upcoming data centers located across key regions including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília. Uncover details on white-floor space, IT load capacities, and retail colocation pricing. The database reveals Brazil's data center capacity of 700 MW, expecting to more than double with upcoming facilities adding 1,800 MW. Key investments exceed $3 billion. Perfect for investors, REITs, and consultants, attain actionable data to navigate the burgeoning Brazilian market.

Brazil's existing data center capacity is approximately 700 MW, spanning over 4 million sq. ft of developed space. The upcoming capacity, now exceeding 1,800 MW, is more than 2.5 times the current operational level.

By 2025, an additional 700 MW of new power capacity is expected. Over $3 billion in investment is flowing into the market through 2025 and beyond, supporting the development of around 10.7 million sq. ft of new data center space. Key hubs for this expansion include Sao Paulo, Paulinia, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and Porto Alegre.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Brazil's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 82 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (82 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (31 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

