Brazil Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: São Paulo And Rio Lead Major Data Center Developments, Data Center Capacity To Triple With 1,800 MW Expansion By 2029

Brazil Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: São Paulo And Rio Lead Major Data Center Developments, Data Center Capacity To Triple With 1,800 MW Expansion By 2029
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil's existing data center capacity is approximately 700 MW, spanning over 4 million sq. ft of developed space. The upcoming capacity, now exceeding 1,800 MW, is more than 2.5 times the current operational level.
By 2025, an additional 700 MW of new power capacity is expected. Over $3 billion in investment is flowing into the market through 2025 and beyond, supporting the development of around 10.7 million sq. ft of new data center space. Key hubs for this expansion include Sao Paulo, Paulinia, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and Porto Alegre.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Brazil's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 82 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (82 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (31 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
