ADVISORY: Paris Air Show 2025: Ohio Hosts Leading Aerospace Companies, U.S. Department Of Transportation For Panel Discussions And Media Events At Global Industry Conference

PARIS, France, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio is North America's premier location when it comes to supporting the global and domestic aerospace, aviation and defense industries. In Ohio, aerospace companies can design, build and fly (in ample testing airspace), while closely surrounded by suppliers, customers and a production-ready workforce – all bolstered by a supportive regulatory and business-friendly environment.

JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, will host and participate in panel discussions and press opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

WHEN: 1:30-1:50 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Pavilion (Kallman Forum, Exhibit Hall 3)

WHO:



Micah Newburg, Senior Director, JobsOhio Aerospace Sector

Jon Piatt, Executive VP, Sierra Nevada Corp.

Colonel Joseph E. Zeis, USAF Retired - Senior Advisor, Aerospace & Defense, Office of Governor Mike DeWine

General T. Michael“Buzz” Moseley, USAF Retired, former Chief of Staff – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 14 years

Lt. General Thomas Owen, USAF Retired – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 11 years Lt. General John“JT” Thompson, USAF Retired – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 4 years

OVERVIEW: SNC exemplifies how dual-use aerospace manufacturing-blending commercial agility with defense-grade capabilities-drives innovation. Ohio's robust aerospace ecosystem plays a critical role in supporting this dual-use approach. Dive into how Ohio's advanced manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, technology environment, aerospace prowess, and defense partnerships enable companies like SNC to develop cutting-edge technologies that serve both commercial and military markets. Learn more about the state's strategic approach to fostering innovation at the intersection of defense and aerospace.

WHEN: 1:50-2:10 p.m.

WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)

OVERVIEW: Join Team Ohio for light refreshments and snacks to learn more about Ohio's opportunities for Aerospace, Advanced Air Mobility, Space and Defense Manufacturing companies to succeed. This event is open to all attendees and media.

WHEN: 2:40-3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)

OVERVIEW: U.S. Department of Transportation and eVTOL leaders answer questions and discuss how the U.S. is a leader in the Advanced Air Mobility industry and continues to lead the way. Ohio has been one of America's leading states in advanced air mobility.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

WHEN: 9:00-9:20 a.m.

WHERE: U.S. Pavilion (Kallman Forum, Exhibit Hall 3)

WHO:

Micah Newburg, Senior Director, JobsOhio Aerospace Sector



Sergio Cecutta, Founder of SMG Consulting

JP Nauseef, President and CEO, JobsOhio

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO, Joby Aviation

Kyle Clark, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Beta Technologies

Sebastien Vigneron, CEO, Wisk Aero Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO, Archer Aviation

OVERVIEW: The U.S. aerospace industry is investing heavily in Advanced Air Mobility, as evidenced by major eVTOL/eCTOL manufacturing announcements. Companies like Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation and Wisk Aero are blazing trails through market integration, certification pathways, and scalable production. Hear from the CEOs of AAM industry leaders Archer, Beta, Joby and Wisk, as they discuss the challenges and opportunities they have experienced as they continue to move AAM and eVTOL/eCTOL manufacturing forward. They will also discuss the importance of a supportive environment in the U.S., which enables success and helps propel them toward scalable production and go-to-market strategies. As one of America's leading states in AAM, Ohio leverages the unique confluence of its manufacturing expertise, aerospace industry success, military foundation, commitment to advanced technology, regulatory partnerships, and infrastructure to support the industry's growth and the aerospace sector at large.

WHEN: 9:20-9:40 a.m.

WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)

OVERVIEW: Join Team Ohio for light refreshments and snacks to learn more about Ohio's opportunities for Aerospace, Advanced Air Mobility, Space and Defense Manufacturing companies to succeed. This event is open to all attendees and media.

Media Contact:

Ryan Squire, Vice President of Communications and Marketing

m. +1.614.898.1095

ABOUT JOBSOHIO

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio . Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition , Lake to River Economic Development , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership , and Team NEO , JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACT: Ryan Squire JobsOhio +1.614.898.1095