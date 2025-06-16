ADVISORY: Paris Air Show 2025: Ohio Hosts Leading Aerospace Companies, U.S. Department Of Transportation For Panel Discussions And Media Events At Global Industry Conference
JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, will host and participate in panel discussions and press opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Schedule of Events
Tuesday, June 17, 2025WHAT: Panel Discussion – Defence-Driven Innovation: SNC's Role in Dual-Use Aerospace Manufacturing Panel
WHEN: 1:30-1:50 p.m.
WHERE: U.S. Pavilion (Kallman Forum, Exhibit Hall 3)
WHO:
- Micah Newburg, Senior Director, JobsOhio Aerospace Sector Jon Piatt, Executive VP, Sierra Nevada Corp. Colonel Joseph E. Zeis, USAF Retired - Senior Advisor, Aerospace & Defense, Office of Governor Mike DeWine General T. Michael“Buzz” Moseley, USAF Retired, former Chief of Staff – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 14 years Lt. General Thomas Owen, USAF Retired – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 11 years Lt. General John“JT” Thompson, USAF Retired – JobsOhio Military & Federal Advisor, 4 years
OVERVIEW: SNC exemplifies how dual-use aerospace manufacturing-blending commercial agility with defense-grade capabilities-drives innovation. Ohio's robust aerospace ecosystem plays a critical role in supporting this dual-use approach. Dive into how Ohio's advanced manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, technology environment, aerospace prowess, and defense partnerships enable companies like SNC to develop cutting-edge technologies that serve both commercial and military markets. Learn more about the state's strategic approach to fostering innovation at the intersection of defense and aerospace.WHAT: Ohio Meet and Greet/Media Interview Opportunity
WHEN: 1:50-2:10 p.m.
WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)
OVERVIEW: Join Team Ohio for light refreshments and snacks to learn more about Ohio's opportunities for Aerospace, Advanced Air Mobility, Space and Defense Manufacturing companies to succeed. This event is open to all attendees and media.WHAT: U.S. Department of Transportation Press Briefing
WHEN: 2:40-3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)
OVERVIEW: U.S. Department of Transportation and eVTOL leaders answer questions and discuss how the U.S. is a leader in the Advanced Air Mobility industry and continues to lead the way. Ohio has been one of America's leading states in advanced air mobility.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025WHAT: The Next Aerospace Giants: Inside America's Advanced Air Mobility Manufacturing Success
WHEN: 9:00-9:20 a.m.
WHERE: U.S. Pavilion (Kallman Forum, Exhibit Hall 3)
WHO:
- Micah Newburg, Senior Director, JobsOhio Aerospace Sector
- Sergio Cecutta, Founder of SMG Consulting JP Nauseef, President and CEO, JobsOhio JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO, Joby Aviation Kyle Clark, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Beta Technologies Sebastien Vigneron, CEO, Wisk Aero Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO, Archer Aviation
OVERVIEW: The U.S. aerospace industry is investing heavily in Advanced Air Mobility, as evidenced by major eVTOL/eCTOL manufacturing announcements. Companies like Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation and Wisk Aero are blazing trails through market integration, certification pathways, and scalable production. Hear from the CEOs of AAM industry leaders Archer, Beta, Joby and Wisk, as they discuss the challenges and opportunities they have experienced as they continue to move AAM and eVTOL/eCTOL manufacturing forward. They will also discuss the importance of a supportive environment in the U.S., which enables success and helps propel them toward scalable production and go-to-market strategies. As one of America's leading states in AAM, Ohio leverages the unique confluence of its manufacturing expertise, aerospace industry success, military foundation, commitment to advanced technology, regulatory partnerships, and infrastructure to support the industry's growth and the aerospace sector at large.WHAT: Ohio Meet and Greet/Media Interview Opportunity
WHEN: 9:20-9:40 a.m.
WHERE: Ohio Booth (Exhibit Hall 3, Booth D166)
OVERVIEW: Join Team Ohio for light refreshments and snacks to learn more about Ohio's opportunities for Aerospace, Advanced Air Mobility, Space and Defense Manufacturing companies to succeed. This event is open to all attendees and media.
Media Contact:
Ryan Squire, Vice President of Communications and Marketing
m. +1.614.898.1095
...
ABOUT JOBSOHIO
JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio . Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition , Lake to River Economic Development , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership , and Team NEO , JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .
