Sunflower Oil Market Is Booming Worldwide Aveno, Oliyar, Parakh Group

Sunflower Oil Market

The Global Sunflower Oil Market is projected to grow from $41 Billion in 2025 to $67.5 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The latest study released on the Global Sunflower Oil Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Sunflower Oil market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc, Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc, Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd, MK GROUP, 9Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group

Definition:

Sunflower Oil is derived from sunflower seed which is used for cooking purpose. Sunflower oil is available in various types such as linoleic oil, mid-oleic oil, and high-oleic oil. Additionally, it is used for food, biofuels, cosmetics, and others. Rising demand for sunflower oil due to properties including antioxidants as well as beta-carotene. which is use full for manufacturing of cosmetic products. There are various cosmetic products are made by using sunflower oil such as sun protection creams, eye creams, and anti-aging masks. Fulling demand in the healthcare industry will help to boost global sunflower oil market.

Market Drivers:

.Health-conscious consumption, alternative to other vegetable oils

Market Trends:

.Rising demand for healthy edible oils, competitive pricing

Challenges:

.Price sensitivity, supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions

Major Highlights of the Sunflower Oil Market report released by USD Analytics

by Type (Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Convenience Food, Cosmetics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (HeathCare Industry, Food Industry, Industrial, Household, Others)

Global Sunflower Oil market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

.North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

.Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

.Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

. -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Sunflower Oil market by value and volume.

.-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Sunflower Oil market.

.-To showcase the development of the Sunflower Oil market in different parts of the world.

.-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Sunflower Oil market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

.-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Sunflower Oil market.

.-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Sunflower Oil market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Sunflower Oil Market Study Coverage:

.It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Sunflower Oil market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

.Sunflower Oil Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

.Sunflower Oil Market Production by Region Sunflower Oil Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Sunflower Oil Market Report:

.Sunflower Oil Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

.Sunflower Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

.Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2025-2034)

.Sunflower Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2025-2034)

.Sunflower Oil Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Refined, cold-pressed, organic oils}

.Sunflower Oil Market Analysis by Application {Cooking, food processing, biodiesel}

.Sunflower Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

.Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Key questions answered

.How feasible is Sunflower Oil market for long-term investment?

.What are influencing factors driving the demand for Sunflower Oil near future?

.What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Sunflower Oil market growth?

.What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

