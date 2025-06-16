Cormeo And IPHA Join Forces In Mutual Stewardship Of Medicines.Ie

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Setting new Standards in Medicinal Information Distribution throughout Europe

GüTERSLOH, GERMANY, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- cormeo, the newly established Pharma Tech holding company under Bertelsmann Investments, announces its Venture with the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) in the mutual operation of medicines, Ireland's trusted information provider of accurate and reliable medicines information. This collaboration is exemplary in combining the knowledge and voice of the pharmaceutical industry, with cormeo's innovative capabilities, enabling better care for patients in Europe.medicines, established by IPHA, the Dublin-based representative body for the research-based biopharmaceutical industry in Ireland, has earned its reputation as a reliable source for healthcare professionals and patients by providing comprehensive, up-to-date and regulatory-approved information on medicines. The platform offers detailed product descriptions, electronic patient information leaflets (ePILs), and summaries of product characteristics (SmPCs), serving as an essential tool for informed healthcare decision-making across Ireland.With the addition of medicines, cormeo further expands its portfolio for life sciences information distribution, which already includes Rote Liste, Germany's trusted source for medicinal product information. The partnership with IPHA allows cormeo to build on its previous experience in scaling up and increasing the reach of medicinal product information in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies. Jointly, they aim to ensure healthcare professionals and patients have access to reliable medicines information across multiple countries, establishing cormeo as a key player in the distribution of medicinal product information in Europe.“With medicines, we are thrilled to welcome another trusted and well-established platform for medicinal product information for healthcare professionals and patients to the cormeo family”, says Peter Koop, CEO of cormeo.“By this investment we underscore our commitment to optimizing the accessibility of compliant and up-to-date medicines information across countries.”Tobias Beer, COO of cormeo, explains“This strategic move allows us to enhance our capabilities and broaden our international reach supporting our vision of a smart information lifecycle for life sciences and allow seamless access to vital medicines information for all stakeholders. We recognize significant advantages in the collaboration between Rote Liste and medicines, as both entities serve as trusted sources for medicines information in their respective countries and operate within the common regulatory framework of the EU. The partnership between IPHA and cormeo enables them to leverage each other's experience, technologies and knowledge for mutual benefit. I'm truly grateful to have IPHA as such a trustworthy and reliable partner by our side.”“We are looking forward to working together with the cormeo team”, says Oliver O'Connor, Chief Executive of IPHA.“The partnership will allow us to broaden medicines's offering to pharmaceutical companies and continue the great work we have built to support healthcare professionals in their decision making, ultimately benefiting patients across Ireland”.The dedicated team at medicines will continue to drive operations and maintain service excellence, ensuring continuity and stability while driving the expansion of its portfolio. Aligned in purpose, IPHA and cormeo, will jointly steward medicines's future as members of the board, offering valuable expertise and insights to guide the company's strategic direction, while also contributing to various initiatives, driving the company's innovation and growth.With medicines joining its portfolio, cormeo is positioned to further support the digital transformation of the life sciences sector in Ireland, supporting informed decision making for healthcare professionals to improve patients' health throughout Europe.About medicinesmedicines, established by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), is Ireland's leading online platform for accessing comprehensive medicinal product information. The medicines service is open to participation by all Marketing Authorisation Holders of medicines available in Ireland. Trusted by healthcare professionals and patients alike, medicines offers detailed descriptions and essential data on medicines free of advertising and any charge to the user, facilitating informed healthcare decisions. With a focus on accuracy and accessibility, medicines is a vital resource in the Irish healthcare landscape. For more information visitAbout IPHAIPHA stands for innovation in medicines and vaccines. We represent the inventors of medicines to prevent, treat and, sometimes, cure diseases. Through science, we extend how long people live and how well they can live.Because many medicines are made at manufacturing sites around the country, we have a positive impact on economic life through jobs and investments. Helping to give people faster access to our medicines means, together, we can raise standards of care.We have four priorities:.Access: optimising the availability of innovative medicines in Ireland;.Codes: building trust in our industry with actions and standards in our self-regulatory Codes;.Innovation: building stakeholder understanding and support for biopharmaceutical innovation;.Investment: promoting the positive impact of the industry's investment in Ireland and enablers such as intellectual property, trade and other policies.We contribute to, and help to shape, policy and public debate in a wide range of areas such as regulation, access, pricing, health promotion, innovation policy environment and transparency through our storytelling, events, thought-leadership, publications, submissions and engagements with Government and healthcare stakeholders.IPHA has 41 member companies in two divisions: prescription medicines and self-care. Members take an active part in policy development and implementation. For more information, visitAbout cormeocormeo unites the expertise of Docuvera, EXTEDO, and Rote Liste to provide a seamless end-to-end approach to creating, managing, and distributing regulated information in the life sciences sector. Together, we build the trusted bridge between industry, authorities, healthcare professionals, and patients, facilitating the innovative and compliant exchange of regulated information in life sciences to improve patient health.At the core of information creation, Docuvera transforms content creation, review, approval, and translation by providing a solution for AI-powered structured content authoring. In the sphere of information management, EXTEDO provides regulatory information and quality management solutions to industry and authorities that support the entire lifecycle of medicinal products. For information distribution, Rote Liste plays a vital role in distributing medical information to healthcare professionals and patients, empowering them to make informed decisions with confidence.cormeo is shaping the future of life science information management. With our strong commitment to digital transformation, compliance, and patient health, we empower the life sciences industry to enhance efficiency and innovation. For more information, visit .

