Shiji And IPORT Partner To Transform Hotel And Restaurant Operations With All-In-One Ios Mobility Solution

New collaboration delivers modular, future-ready devices unifying PMS, POS, activities, and feedback empowering hospitality teams to serve anytime, anywhere.

- Chris Lawson, Head of Sales & Partnerships at IPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shiji , a global leader in hospitality technology, has joined forces with IPORT to launch a fully integrated, all-in-one tablet and payment solution designed for hotels and restaurants. Built around the iPadOS ecosystem, this partnership integrates Shiji's Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, Meridian Experiences, and Reviewpro Reputation solutions with IPORT's modular hardware, enabling seamless mobility across the entire property. The result is a scalable, secure, and familiar platform that empowers staff to deliver exceptional guest experiences, whether at the front desk, poolside, or in a pop-up venue.IPORT's modular hardware seamlessly supports a wide range of iOS devices (including iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and iPhone) offering unmatched flexibility across hospitality environments. From handheld iPads in protective cases for tableside service to docked configurations ideal for banquet setups or pop-up venues, and centralized charging at the front desk, IPORT enables hotels to tailor their technology to their unique service models.Through this collaboration, IPORT's hardware works hand-in-hand with a broad range of core Shiji solutions, ensuring that hotels can unify guest service, operations, and reputation management across a single mobile platform. This seamless integration not only simplifies workflows but enables staff to stay connected and responsive from anywhere on the property.“We're proud to partner with IPORT to deliver a solution that aligns perfectly with the way modern hospitality operates,” said Ryan King, Senior Vice President of Shiji in the Americas.“Hotels and restaurants need flexible, secure, and scalable tools that can evolve with their service models. By integrating Shiji's software with IPORT's modular hardware, we're helping hospitality teams create more mobile, efficient, and guest-focused experiences-without the need to overhaul their tech stack.”The integrated solution simplifies the payment process by seamlessly integrating with multiple payment gateways, allowing hoteliers to choose the system that best suits their needs. This reduces operational complexities, minimizes errors, and saves valuable time and resources. Furthermore, the use of iOS devices ensures a familiar and reliable environment for staff, reducing the training curve and instilling confidence in IT teams regarding security and robustness.“At IPORT, we design modular, enterprise-grade solutions that unlock the full potential of iOS in hospitality,” said Chris Lawson, Head of Sales & Partnerships at IPORT.“Our collaboration with Shiji brings together best-in-class hardware and software to create seamless, mobile-first experiences for hotels and restaurants. Together, we're empowering operators to move beyond legacy systems and embrace a more agile, guest-centric future.”This collaboration addresses key challenges in the hospitality industry by replacing purpose-built, end-of-life hardware with sleek, iOS devices that are scalable and easy to update. By removing limitations created by fixed provider partnerships, hotels gain more control over their payment ecosystems. The modular solution empowers IT and operations teams with a future-ready system that adapts to changing property layouts and service models, ensuring longevity and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry. For more information, visit Shiji.About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform-the only truly global hotel technology platform-Shiji's cloud -based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world's leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That's why the best hotels run on Shiji-day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroupAbout IPORTIn 2004, the team at Sonance saw an opportunity to integrate everyone's favorite Apple products into our everyday lives in a simple way. This led to the launch of IPORT. Beginning with the world's first in-wall dock for iPod, and later evolving into in-wall mounts for iPad and iPod touch, IPORT evolved to become a tool to help end-users turn their tablet into a simple and functional home controller or business tool.Today, industry-wide praise continues to grow as IPORT redefines where and how Apple devices can be used in residences and commercial applications, alike. From homes, hotel rooms, retail stores, restaurants, corporate offices, yachts, and fleet vehicles, IPORT products solve real problems and enhance the usability of iOS devices at home and for business.To learn more about how IPORT transforms iPads and iPhones for Hospitality visit

Shiji

Shiji Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.