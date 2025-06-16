403
Al Ansari Exchange Announces Winner of AED 1 Million Grand Prize in 2025 Al Ansari Millionaire Promotion
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE - 16 June 2025: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has announced the grand prize winner of its highly anticipated 2025 Al Ansari Millionaire Promotion. Albert Rioflorido, a Filipino customer living in the UAE for the past 12 years, was named this year’s winner of the AED 1 million during the official draw held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, in the presence of officials from Dubai Economic Department and Al Ansari Exchange.
The promotion, which ran from 1 March to 29 May 2025, attracted millions of participants who entered the draw by conducting qualifying transactions via Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive branch network and digital platforms.
As part of the campaign, two additional winners—Muhammad Rizwan Malik and Mohamad Khalil Haitham—each drove away in a brand-new Jetour Dashing SUV. Weekly draws also saw 12 lucky customers win holiday packages worth AED 5,000 each from Travelwings.
This year’s campaign witnessed heightened engagement through the Al Ansari Exchange app, where users received triple entries per transaction and gained access to exclusive flash deals.
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, commented: “This campaign is more than just a giveaway—it’s our way of celebrating the trust our customers place in us. We’re proud to have built a promotion that inspires excitement, creates real impact, and rewards loyalty. We are grateful to our partners JS Bank, Jetour and Travelwings for their continued collaboration, and extend our warmest congratulations to Albert Rioflorido and all the other winners.”
Now in its 12th edition, the Al Ansari Millionaire Promotion has become a flagship initiative for the company, turning dreams into reality for more than a dozen winners and cementing its place as one of the UAE’s most anticipated annual campaigns.
Now in its 12th edition, the Al Ansari Millionaire Promotion has become a flagship initiative for the company, turning dreams into reality for more than a dozen winners and cementing its place as one of the UAE’s most anticipated annual campaigns.
