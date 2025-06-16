Claudia Sheinbaum's High Approval Sets Mexico Apart In Unstable Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, has maintained remarkably high approval ratings since her October 2024 inauguration, with figures consistently above 75 percent according to official polling data.
Sheinbaum secured her presidency with over 57 percent of the vote, the largest margin since 1982. This strong mandate has allowed her to advance significant legislative reforms and launch a six-year industrial plan aimed at boosting economic growth and attracting investment.
Her administration has focused on expanding social programs, such as the Women's Welfare Pension and house-to-house healthcare for the elderly and disabled.
These initiatives have bolstered her popularity, especially among women, young people, and those with lower educational attainment. Sheinbaum 's approval ratings surpass those of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who also enjoyed widespread support during his tenure.
Despite these high ratings, Mexicans remain deeply concerned about public safety. The National Public Security System reported over 7,000 intentional homicides in the first quarter of 2024, averaging nearly 80 per day.
Robbery, extortion, and organized crime continue to pose major challenges. More than half of the population identifies crime and insecurity as the country's most pressing problems, and 64 percent disapprove of the government's handling of organized crime.
Corruption also persists as a significant issue, with public sentiment reflecting skepticism about progress in this area. While Sheinbaum's government has made strides in social policy and economic planning, these persistent security and corruption concerns temper the optimism surrounding her administration.
Regionally, Sheinbaum stands out. In early 2025, her approval rate led Latin America, with Argentina's Javier Milei trailing at 45 percent and Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at 41 percent.
Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro both hovered in the mid-30s, while Peru's Dina Boluarte faced overwhelming disapproval.
Sheinbaum's popularity grants her considerable political capital, setting her apart in a region where most leaders struggle with low approval and political instability.
For investors and businesses, her strong mandate and reform agenda signal a period of relative stability and potential growth for Mexico , despite ongoing challenges in security and governance.
Comparison with Other Latin American Leaders
Here's how Sheinbaum's approval compares to presidents in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina, based on recent independent data:
Country
President
Approval (2025)
| Mexico
| Claudia Sheinbaum
| 70–77%
| Brazil
| Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
| 46–50%
| Argentina
| Javier Milei
| 46%
| Colombia
| Gustavo Petro
| 30–37%
| Chile
| Gabriel Boric
| 30–37%
| Peru
| Dina Boluarte
| 19%
Sheinbaum's approval is not only the highest among these leaders but also significantly above the regional average, where most presidents struggle to maintain even 50% approval.
