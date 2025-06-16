Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Faith, Hardship, And Migration: The Catholic Church's Enduring Role In Panama's Darién


2025-06-16 06:11:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official Vatican sources confirm that the Catholic Church has marked 100 years of continuous mission in Panama's Darién region, a remote area bordering Colombia.

This milestone comes as the area faces new pressures from record migration, persistent poverty, and limited infrastructure. The Darién jungle, spanning more than 16,000 square kilometers, forms the only land bridge between Central and South America.

It lacks paved roads and basic services, making it one of the world's most dangerous migration routes. In 2023, official Panamanian data recorded 520,000 migrants crossing this region, mostly from South America, Africa, and Asia.

The number fell to 300,549 in 2024, a 41% decrease, after authorities created a single controlled corridor and imposed fines for illegal entry. In January 2025, only 2,158 migrants entered Panama through the Darién, a 94% drop from the previous year.

At least 55 migrants died in 2024, though the real number is likely higher due to the jungle's inaccessibility. The Church 's presence in Darién began in 1925 with the arrival of Claretian missionaries.



Today, a small team of priests and lay workers provides spiritual and humanitarian support to a local population of about 60,000, including indigenous Emberá, Wounaan, and Kuna, as well as Afro-descendants and peasant settlers.

The region's cultural diversity is notable, but so are its economic struggles. Darién remains Panama 's poorest province, with most residents lacking reliable access to clean water, healthcare, and education.

The migration crisis has strained local resources further. Many migrants lack cash or access to money transfer services, leaving them stranded for weeks or months.

After authorities arrested unlicensed money transfer operators in early 2024, informal services re-emerged, charging fees as high as 40% of the amount transferred.

Migrants must pay $60 per person for bus transport out of the region, a sum many cannot afford without outside help. The Catholic Church, through its network of shelters and pastoral care, has become a lifeline for both locals and migrants.

Its efforts focus on immediate humanitarian relief and long-term community support, even as the region's challenges persist. Official sources confirm all figures and facts in this report.

