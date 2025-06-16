403
Trump Clears Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Takeover Of U.S. Steel After Security Deal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. President Donald Trump has approved the $14.9 billion sale of United States Steel Corporation to Japan's Nippon Steel, according to official statements from the companies and the U.S. government.
This decision follows months of political and union resistance, a previous block by former President Joe Biden, and a thorough national security review.
The deal, first proposed in December 2023, will see Nippon Steel acquire all U.S. Steel shares for $55 each, a 40% premium over the pre-announcement share price.
The agreement comes with strict conditions. Nippon Steel must issue a“golden share” to the U.S. government, giving American authorities veto power over major management decisions.
This share allows the government to block actions such as moving jobs or production overseas, ensuring continued domestic oversight. The companies also committed to keeping U.S. Steel's headquarters in Pittsburgh and honoring all existing union contracts.
Nippon Steel has pledged to invest $11 billion in U.S. operations by 2028. This investment will modernize aging plants, build new facilities, and, according to official projections, create or secure more than 100,000 jobs.
Specific investments include at least $1 billion for Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania and $300 million for Gary Works in Indiana, extending the operational life of these plants by up to 20 years.
Despite these commitments, the United Steelworkers union remains skeptical. Union leaders have questioned whether the promises will translate into real job security and have voiced concerns about foreign ownership of a strategic American industry.
The union's resistance, along with Biden's initial block, delayed the deal for over a year. Trump 's approval came only after the companies agreed to all government terms, including the golden share and security guarantees.
U.S. Steel, once the world's largest steelmaker, has struggled to modernize and compete globally. The company's management supports the sale, arguing that Nippon Steel 's investment and technology will revitalize American steel production.
The deal also reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the U.S. industrial base and reduce reliance on imports, especially from China. This transaction marks a rare instance of the U.S. government taking a direct oversight role in a major industrial merger.
The outcome will shape the future of American steelmaking and set a precedent for foreign investment in other strategic sectors.
