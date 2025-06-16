403
Violeta Chamorro Dies In Exile, Leaving Nicaragua's Democratic Hopes In Question
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who died at 95 in Costa Rica on June 14, 2025, led Nicaragua through a critical transition from civil conflict to fragile peace.
Her family confirmed her death after years of illness and exile, a direct result of ongoing political persecution by the government of Daniel Ortega. Chamorro's presidency from 1990 to 1997 followed a decade of war between the Sandinista government and U.S.-backed Contra rebels.
She became the first woman to lead a Central American nation, winning the 1990 election as a unity candidate after her husband, a prominent journalist, was assassinated for opposing the Somoza dictatorship.
Chamorro abolished the draft, reduced the military, and promoted amnesty for political crimes. She worked to demobilize armed groups and restore basic freedoms, including the press.
Her government faced criticism from both sides but managed to oversee a peaceful handover of power, a rarity in Nicaragua 's history of strongman rule.
The Ortega government, which returned to power in 2007, has since targeted the Chamorro family and many others. Authorities imprisoned and exiled her children, confiscated family assets, and shut down the family newspaper, La Prensa.
Nicaragua's institutions have weakened, with international observers noting severe declines in civil rights, judicial independence, and economic opportunity.
The country remains the poorest in Central America , heavily reliant on agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Chamorro's story highlights the ongoing risks faced by those challenging entrenched power in Nicaragua.
Her life and death reveal the high personal and economic costs of political conflict. They also underscore the difficulties of building stable, open markets in a nation marked by decades of upheaval.
