Longest Day: June 21St, 14-16 Hrs Of Sunlight, Lucky 3 Zodiacs

June 21st, 2025, will be the longest day of the year. The sun rises early and sets late, providing 14 to 16 hours of daylight.

Each day has 24 hours, typically with 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. However, due to sunrise and sunset variations, the duration of day and night can differ. In 2025, June 21st will have the longest daylight hours. On this day, sunrise will be around 5:24 AM, while sunset will be around 7:22 PM. These times may vary based on location. Compared to normal days, on June 21st, the sun's rays will fall on Earth for 14 to 16 hours, potentially benefiting certain zodiac signs.

Aries is considered one of the Sun's favorite zodiac signs, and its natives will be positively affected by the Sun's transit in June. Businesspeople may experience sudden financial gains, resolving money issues. This month, married Aries natives will enjoy a good family life, and their love life will be smooth. Their skin and overall personality will also improve.

Leos will greatly benefit from the Sun's transit in June. Relationships with relatives will be positive. Married Leos will experience comfort and amenities, bringing peace of mind. Businesspeople will profit from investments in favorable locations and may even purchase property. Employed Leos will have good health while traveling.

Besides Aries and Leo, Sagittarius natives will also benefit from the Sun's transit in June. Shopkeepers have strong chances of financial gains. Those in long-term employment will see good results at work. Social standing will improve, and health will be supportive.