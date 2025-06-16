Warner Bros. Pictures Ties Up With Bhanushali Studios, JOAT Films For Five Films Read

In a significant move to strengthen its presence in India, Warner Bros. Pictures has entered into a strategic partnership aimed at reimagining some of its most iconic titles for the Indian audience. The studio has signed an exclusive five-film agreement with Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL) and JOAT Films to develop Bollywood versions of popular Warner Bros. films. These projects will retain the original themes while being tailored to resonate with Indian cultural sensibilities. Warner Bros. Pictures will manage the films' global distribution.

Bhanushali Studios, led by producer and founder Vinod Bhanushali, has already made a mark with the critically acclaimed“Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,” which won five awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Web Original Film. The studio has also recently signed a three-film collaboration with Hansal Mehta's True Story Films. Its upcoming lineup includes titles like Janhit Mein Jaari, Main Atal Hoon, Costao, Bhaiyya Ji, and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, spread across theatrical and streaming platforms.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Pictures India, noted that India is among the world's most dynamic and culturally rich film markets. He explained that this partnership would enable the studio to merge its storytelling legacy with exceptional Indian talent, aiming to produce content that connects deeply with Indian audiences while retaining the global appeal of cinema.

Vinod Bhanushali shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying it was a remarkable opportunity to reinterpret classic Warner Bros. stories through a distinctly Indian creative approach. He added that the team would aim to blend emotions, scale, and local culture to craft stories that appeal to both domestic and international viewers.

Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films, who is also involved in the venture, brings over 30 years of experience in the film industry. He already has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures and is also working on a Korean adaptation of The Intern. Nguyen expressed confidence that his partnership with BSL would allow them to select titles from Warner Bros.' vast library that would strike a chord with Indian moviegoers.

Development work has already begun on the first adaptation, with further details about the creative teams and production schedules expected to be announced soon.

While a Bollywood version of The Intern was announced in 2021, it has yet to materialize