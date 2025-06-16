Saturn Retrograde 2025: Three Zodiac Signs To Benefit From July To November

Saturn's retrograde motion in 2025 brings gifts for 3 zodiac signs. This period is ideal for self-analysis, evaluating actions, and making firm decisions.

According to the Drik Panchang, Saturn will be retrograde from July to November. It goes retrograde on July 13, 2025, and turns direct on November 28, 2025. When Saturn is retrograde, its energy intensifies introspection, karmic results, and the ability to overcome obstacles. This time will be slow, but it proves to yield excellent results for those working in the right direction.

Saturn's retrograde indicates relief from work and struggles for Cancer. Focus on your work quality, as this time may bring recognition. There are strong chances of increased income. New income sources may also open up. Employees might get promoted or receive a raise. Ongoing disputes with an old enemy or competitor will now be resolved or be in your favor. You'll find success in important tasks, and pending work will progress faster. There may be good news in the family or news of a member's success.

Capricorns experience Sade Sati, but retrograde Saturn offers a chance for introspection and improvement. Your lifestyle changes due to positive career impacts and progress. There are clear signs of progress in both job and business. Travel brings benefits. Business trips provide opportunities for new agreements or partnerships. The tendency to reduce expenses increases. The financial situation improves due to control over unnecessary spending. You may find relief from chronic illnesses, and mental stress also decreases. It's a good time for investments, but make wise decisions.

Aquarians are under the influence of Saturn's Dhaiya, but there are chances of beneficial outcomes due to Saturn's grace. Good news related to children, like success in exams or career progress, brings joy. Income sources increase, and bank balances strengthen. Monetary gains accelerate stalled work. Long-pending projects now take concrete shape. Any old worries or family tensions may now end. Efforts made during this time can bring future success, so don't miss opportunities.