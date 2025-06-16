403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Written by: Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com – MENA
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) In light of recent developments in the Middle East, it seems unlikely that the oil market will return to its usual calm in the near term. The direct attacks on Ir’n’s energy infrastruc—ure—particularly the South Pars gas field and the Tehran re—inery—marked a strategic turning point in how geopolitical risks are assessed in global energy markets. These strikes not only caused significant technical damage but also triggered legitimate panic in the markets, as reflected in the sharp surges in futures prices for both Brent and W—I crude—the largest since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. In my view, this escalation will leave a lasting mark on the price curve in the coming weeks and may lead to a permanent repricing of geopolitical risk premiums in the market.
Although OPEC+ recently announced an increase of 411,000 barrels per day in output for June, this move now appears marginal in the face of overwhelming geopolitical concerns. Supply risks—from Iran—a key player in the globa— oil market—clearly outweigh the effects of any production hikes by OPEC. Given this contrast, I believe OPEC+'s ability to stabilize the market has become increasingly limited, especially as markets are no longer reacting to marginal oversupply, but to the real fear of disrupted supplies from one’of the region’s largest producers and exporters. This reality turns any further price increase from a mere possibility into a scenario grounded in tangible risk rather than speculative sentiment.
Furthermore, the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be overlooked. This vital chokepoint handles nearly one-fifth of global oil flows. Any threat—to its security—whether actual or implied through —olitical rhetoric—immediately influences price forecasts. Projections suggesting Brent crude may rise to between $90 and $100 per barrel in the event of disruptions in the strait are not exaggerated; rather, they reflect a precise understanding of the risk-reward dynamics and supply-demand balance. Given the direct damage inflicted on Iranian infrastructure, the market may already be entering a long-term repricing phase, rather than merely experiencing a short-term correction.
As for U.S. production, although it remains near record highs at 13.5 million barrels per day, it doesn’t offer real protection against these risks. Forecasts indicate that U.S. output could gradually decline through the end of 2026. Moreover, the ability to quickly respond to external supply shocks remains limited due to logistical and environmental constraints. As such, relying on American supply as a balancing factor appears insufficie—t—especially if disruptions emerge in other parts of the world simultaneously.
In my view, the recent price volatility underscores that markets are now pricing in actual disrup—ion—not just theoretical risk. With Brent crude jumping over 7% in a single session, w’at we’re seeing is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a structural shift toward crisis pric’ng. WTI’s 13% weekly surge clearly illustrates the extent of market anxiety. I interpret this as a strong signal that the general price trend—is upward—barring any unexpected geopolitical de-escalation, which currently seems unlikely given the continued escalation.
In my estimation, the base case for the coming weeks is for Brent prices to hold wi–hin the $85–$90 range, with potential to break higher toward $95 or even $100 if military escalation continues or critical facilities are hit again. This scenario becomes even more likely as we a—proach summer—a season typically marked by increased fuel demand. As for WTI, I expect it to fluctuate between $75 and $80 in the base case, potentially reaching $85 if geopolitical tensions persist and the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve remains inactive.
In this complex environment, investors and energy market participants must pay close attention to mu—tiple variables—not just those related to supply and demand, but also the evolving political and military strategies of major powers in the region. The direct targeting of Iranian energy infrastructure redraws the red lines for military interventions in energy markets and heightens market sensitivity to any new developments. This could increasingly tie oil prices to headlines more than to economic indicators.
In conclusion, I —elieve oil prices⦣8212;particularly Brent—are entering a phase of sharp volatility, but with an upward trajectory largely driven by geopolitical forces rather than economic fundamentals. If the current uncertainty persists, the most likely scenario is that prices will remain above $85 per barrel, with a strong chance of testing the $100 level in the coming months. The market has already started pricing in the crisis. The key question is no longer wh—ther prices will rise—but how far, and when they might stabilize.
Technical Analysis of Crude Oil ( USOIL - WTI ) Prices:
The daily chart for crude oil (USOIL) reveals a strong breakout from a clear bullish reversal pattern — the "Inverted Head and Shoulders." This breakout was confirmed after the price surged above the neckline at the 64.614 level, accompanied by strong buying momentum that pushed prices to levels not seen in several weeks. This move reinforces the medium-term bullish outlook, particularly after breaching the key resistance at 70.00 and currently testing the 73.–0–75.00 area.
At present, the price is moving within a short-term ascending channel and has broken out of a long-standing downtrend line that had persisted since the beginning of the year. This adds weight to the potential for further upward movement toward the next resistance zones at 77.50 and 80.00, especially if recent geopolitical developments continue to support oil prices. However, the Stochastic Oscillator is signaling overbought conditions with a clear bearish divergence above the 97 level, suggesting the possibility of a short-term price correction before the bullish trend resumes.
Although OPEC+ recently announced an increase of 411,000 barrels per day in output for June, this move now appears marginal in the face of overwhelming geopolitical concerns. Supply risks—from Iran—a key player in the globa— oil market—clearly outweigh the effects of any production hikes by OPEC. Given this contrast, I believe OPEC+'s ability to stabilize the market has become increasingly limited, especially as markets are no longer reacting to marginal oversupply, but to the real fear of disrupted supplies from one’of the region’s largest producers and exporters. This reality turns any further price increase from a mere possibility into a scenario grounded in tangible risk rather than speculative sentiment.
Furthermore, the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be overlooked. This vital chokepoint handles nearly one-fifth of global oil flows. Any threat—to its security—whether actual or implied through —olitical rhetoric—immediately influences price forecasts. Projections suggesting Brent crude may rise to between $90 and $100 per barrel in the event of disruptions in the strait are not exaggerated; rather, they reflect a precise understanding of the risk-reward dynamics and supply-demand balance. Given the direct damage inflicted on Iranian infrastructure, the market may already be entering a long-term repricing phase, rather than merely experiencing a short-term correction.
As for U.S. production, although it remains near record highs at 13.5 million barrels per day, it doesn’t offer real protection against these risks. Forecasts indicate that U.S. output could gradually decline through the end of 2026. Moreover, the ability to quickly respond to external supply shocks remains limited due to logistical and environmental constraints. As such, relying on American supply as a balancing factor appears insufficie—t—especially if disruptions emerge in other parts of the world simultaneously.
In my view, the recent price volatility underscores that markets are now pricing in actual disrup—ion—not just theoretical risk. With Brent crude jumping over 7% in a single session, w’at we’re seeing is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a structural shift toward crisis pric’ng. WTI’s 13% weekly surge clearly illustrates the extent of market anxiety. I interpret this as a strong signal that the general price trend—is upward—barring any unexpected geopolitical de-escalation, which currently seems unlikely given the continued escalation.
In my estimation, the base case for the coming weeks is for Brent prices to hold wi–hin the $85–$90 range, with potential to break higher toward $95 or even $100 if military escalation continues or critical facilities are hit again. This scenario becomes even more likely as we a—proach summer—a season typically marked by increased fuel demand. As for WTI, I expect it to fluctuate between $75 and $80 in the base case, potentially reaching $85 if geopolitical tensions persist and the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve remains inactive.
In this complex environment, investors and energy market participants must pay close attention to mu—tiple variables—not just those related to supply and demand, but also the evolving political and military strategies of major powers in the region. The direct targeting of Iranian energy infrastructure redraws the red lines for military interventions in energy markets and heightens market sensitivity to any new developments. This could increasingly tie oil prices to headlines more than to economic indicators.
In conclusion, I —elieve oil prices⦣8212;particularly Brent—are entering a phase of sharp volatility, but with an upward trajectory largely driven by geopolitical forces rather than economic fundamentals. If the current uncertainty persists, the most likely scenario is that prices will remain above $85 per barrel, with a strong chance of testing the $100 level in the coming months. The market has already started pricing in the crisis. The key question is no longer wh—ther prices will rise—but how far, and when they might stabilize.
Technical Analysis of Crude Oil ( USOIL - WTI ) Prices:
The daily chart for crude oil (USOIL) reveals a strong breakout from a clear bullish reversal pattern — the "Inverted Head and Shoulders." This breakout was confirmed after the price surged above the neckline at the 64.614 level, accompanied by strong buying momentum that pushed prices to levels not seen in several weeks. This move reinforces the medium-term bullish outlook, particularly after breaching the key resistance at 70.00 and currently testing the 73.–0–75.00 area.
At present, the price is moving within a short-term ascending channel and has broken out of a long-standing downtrend line that had persisted since the beginning of the year. This adds weight to the potential for further upward movement toward the next resistance zones at 77.50 and 80.00, especially if recent geopolitical developments continue to support oil prices. However, the Stochastic Oscillator is signaling overbought conditions with a clear bearish divergence above the 97 level, suggesting the possibility of a short-term price correction before the bullish trend resumes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment