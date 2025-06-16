Kendra Drishti Yoga June 2025: 4 Zodiac Signs Hit The Jackpot

Starting June 15, 2025, at 7:57 PM, a Kendra Drishti Yoga forms between Jupiter and Saturn. This brings success and financial gains for those in education, religion, and knowledge-related careers.

According to Drik Panchang, from 7:57 PM on Sunday, June 15, 2025, Jupiter and Saturn will be at a 90° angle to each other. In astrology, this angular conjunction is also called Kendra Drishti Yoga or Kendra Yoga. The Kendra Drishti Yoga of Jupiter-Saturn has special significance in astrology. Jupiter is said to be the planet that promotes religion, knowledge, wealth, order, and faith. However, Saturn is the element of karma, discipline, justice, and hard work. When both planets form Kendra Drishti Yoga, a balance of religiosity and practicality is found in the natives.For Taurus, this special Drishti Yoga of Jupiter-Saturn indicates financial progress and business success. Those employed may get good opportunities like promotion or transfer during this time. For those in business, this time will be good to expand their business and make profits. There is also a possibility of getting good returns from old investments. Mental stress will be reduced and decision-making ability will be strong, which will lead to success in future plans.For Virgos, this Yoga brings balance and success in personal and professional life. Old incomplete projects will now start to complete. Students and teachers can achieve special success in studies or teaching. New clients or projects can be added at work, which will also bring financial benefits. There will be peace and harmony in family life, which will keep the mind happy. In love life, the relationship with the partner will strengthen.The lord of Sagittarius is Jupiter, so the influence of this Yoga will be especially important for this zodiac sign. There is a possibility of getting a new direction in career during this time. You will be able to see your work from a new perspective. Possibilities like foreign travel, higher education, or scholarships are strong. Long-pending works will gain momentum, and if any legal matter is pending, a solution can be found in it. Your image will emerge as an experienced, thoughtful, and guiding person.The lord of Aquarius is Saturn, and Saturn's aspect will be especially fruitful during this time. Those looking for a job may get good opportunities for a new job. Those already employed may get more responsibility or promotion, which will give a new direction to their career. Businessmen will benefit from new partnerships and agreements. Along with this, health will improve and confidence will increase, which will improve your overall performance.