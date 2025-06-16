Raveena Tandon Calls For 'New Beginnings' As She Flies With Air India Days After AI 171 Crash, Expresses Condolences
“New Beginnings ... to rise and fly again against all odds ... to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crew's welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind,” Raveena said.
She has shared a couple of pictures where she is seen striking various poses from inside the plane as she captures moments of quiet reflection.'Time will tell what happened on this flight': Comedian Vir Das
Earlier Comedian Vir Das took to X and stated,“It's a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I've flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."
“Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight,” he added.Know about the Air India plane crash
Boeing 787-8, operating as Air India 171, crashed into BJ medical college on June 12 shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 onboard except one survivor. It took lives of 29 others, including 5 MBBS students on the ground.
Families of victims have been at civil hospital for DNA matching to collect bodies of their loved ones. The Tata group announced ₹1 crore compensation and recently Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announced additional ₹25 lakh as interim payment to kin of victims.
The investigation is underway.
