Mumbai Rains: Indigo, Spicejet Issue Travel Advisory As Downpour Batter City Local Trains, Metro Affected

2025-06-16 06:10:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai was battered by incessant rains on Monday inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic, local train services. The heavy downpour also prompted IndiGo, SpiceJet to issue travel advisories.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

IndiGo travel advisory

Following the heavy downpour that led to waterlogging and low visibility, IndiGo urged passengers to keep a tab on the flight status and allow for extra time for baggage.

IndiGo's travel advisory

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

