Du Graduates A Group Of Emirati Nationals From The Second Cohort Of The Digital Talent Programme.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) du marks the completion of the second cohort of its certified Digital Talent Programme. The initiative represents du's efforts to foster a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Dubai, UAE, June 16, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the successful completion of the second cohort of its Certified Digital Talent Programme, in line with its commitment to advancing digital transformation and upskilling its workforce with future-focused capabilities to contribute towards the UAE national vision.

Launched in 2024, the initiative is a key pillar of du's mission to drive innovation and equip employees with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The programme focuses on cutting-edge competencies such as AI, data science, creative problem-solving, and innovation excellence, enabling participants to become catalysts for innovation and value creation within the organization.

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with a globally recognized certification partner specializing in professional digital learning. This year's cohort successfully completed the rigorous curriculum, which combines industry-leading certifications, project-based learning, and hands-on applications to solve real-world challenges that align directly with du's strategic priorities.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said : 'The Certified Digital Talent Programme is a part of our commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation. We aim to solidify our position as a future-forward digital telco by investing in our people and equipping them with advanced capabilities in AI, Data Science, and creativity. This programme is focused on inspiring our teams to think boldly, act innovatively, and deliver tangible results for our customers and stakeholders.'

Since its inception, the programme has yielded significant outcomes. Participants reported a 30% increase in engagement during the learning process, while their newfound skills have already contributed to several innovative initiatives within du. As du aspires to lead the digital transformation agenda for the UAE, the participants of the Certified Digital Talent Programme represent an essential investment in building an agile and future-proof workforce. The programme a platform for employees to leverage new technologies and innovative frameworks, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of industry advancements.