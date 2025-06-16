Avilease Orders Airbus A350F Freighters And A320neo Family Aircraft

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced an initial order for 10 A350F freighters and 30 A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement which also foresees a future increase to 22 A350F freighters and 55 A320neo Family aircraft was signed at the 2025 Paris Airshow.

“We are proud to establish an Airbus order book, strengthening our position as a full-service, investment grade global lessor. The addition of these latest generation aircraft enhances our ability to offer modern, fuel-efficient fleet solutions to our airline partners in Saudi Arabia and around the world. We thank our local partners and Airbus for the strong long-term partnership we have established and look forward to placing these aircraft across our valued customer base,” commented Edward O'Byrne, CEO of AviLease.

“We are delighted to welcome AviLease as Airbus' latest customer with this significant order for the all new A350F and leading A320neo Family”, said Benot de Saint-Exupry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.“The A350F will set the benchmark in air cargo, offering at least 20% reduced fuel burn, better loading capacity and increased range, while the A320neo Family continues to be the world's most popular single-aisle aircraft. This dual order reinforces AviLease's credentials as a leading lessor, and it demonstrates the broad appeal of our products among lessors and their airline customers.”

The A350F features the largest main deck cargo door in the industry, with fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry's standard pallets and containers. Over 70% of the airframe is made of advanced materials, resulting in a 46 tonne lighter take-off weight than the competing derivative. The A350F is also the only freighter aircraft that will fully meet ICAO's enhanced CO2 emissions standards, coming into effect in 2027.

The A320neo incorporates the latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20% fuel savings.