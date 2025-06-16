403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corrected Repeat To
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Desk
HUM-UN-KUWAIT-SESSION
UN Human Rights Council opens 59th session with Kuwait's participation
GENEVA, June 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council opened its 59th regular session in Geneva on Monday, with Kuwaiti participating by Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen.
In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Hayen, who also chairs the delegation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, emphasized that Kuwait's participation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.
He stressed Kuwait's call for the respect of international law and its strong opposition to all forms of human rights violations, particularly in conflict zones.
Ambassador Al-Hayen expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for immediate international action to halt Israeli aggression and ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery.
"The systematic starvation and direct targeting of civilians in Gaza is a clear violation of international and humanitarian law," he said, underscoring Kuwait's leadership in calling for an end to the aggression and urging the international community to respond decisively.
He also condemned the recent Israeli military assault on Iran, describing it as a dangerous escalation that threatens international peace and security, destabilizing the region. He called for accountability in accordance with the UN Charter.
Kuwait is also hosting a side event titled "Humanitarian Access and Protection of Aid Workers as a Cornerstone for Promoting Human Rights," with participation from UN experts and humanitarian organizations. The event will address challenges in aid delivery during conflicts and explore strategies to protect humanitarian workers.
Ambassador Al-Hayen reiterated Kuwait's continued commitment to its role as a member of the Human Rights Council and as head of the GCC group in advocating for Arab and humanitarian causes, while supporting global human rights efforts.
The session will continue until July 9, with over 60 reports scheduled for review, covering human rights issues in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine. Key agenda items include discussions on the right to education, the prevention of genocide, and violence against women.
The Council will also hold its annual discussion on women's rights and address global humanitarian challenges affecting numerous countries. (end)
Imk
HUM-UN-KUWAIT-SESSION
UN Human Rights Council opens 59th session with Kuwait's participation
GENEVA, June 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council opened its 59th regular session in Geneva on Monday, with Kuwaiti participating by Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen.
In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Hayen, who also chairs the delegation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, emphasized that Kuwait's participation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.
He stressed Kuwait's call for the respect of international law and its strong opposition to all forms of human rights violations, particularly in conflict zones.
Ambassador Al-Hayen expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for immediate international action to halt Israeli aggression and ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery.
"The systematic starvation and direct targeting of civilians in Gaza is a clear violation of international and humanitarian law," he said, underscoring Kuwait's leadership in calling for an end to the aggression and urging the international community to respond decisively.
He also condemned the recent Israeli military assault on Iran, describing it as a dangerous escalation that threatens international peace and security, destabilizing the region. He called for accountability in accordance with the UN Charter.
Kuwait is also hosting a side event titled "Humanitarian Access and Protection of Aid Workers as a Cornerstone for Promoting Human Rights," with participation from UN experts and humanitarian organizations. The event will address challenges in aid delivery during conflicts and explore strategies to protect humanitarian workers.
Ambassador Al-Hayen reiterated Kuwait's continued commitment to its role as a member of the Human Rights Council and as head of the GCC group in advocating for Arab and humanitarian causes, while supporting global human rights efforts.
The session will continue until July 9, with over 60 reports scheduled for review, covering human rights issues in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine. Key agenda items include discussions on the right to education, the prevention of genocide, and violence against women.
The Council will also hold its annual discussion on women's rights and address global humanitarian challenges affecting numerous countries. (end)
Imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment