Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces Securing A Real-Estate Location In The City Of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
HEAL Wellness
"In under four months Happy Belly has announced an area development agreement for Heal in Atlantic Canada, signed multiple franchisees, and now signed their 1st prime real estate location for Heal to be opened in Charlottetown, PEI", said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer. "We are ready to begin the initial stages of construction for this location and to welcome an experienced franchisee who is now expanding with Happy Belly. We are inspired by the growth of our franchise partners-taking on more brands and more locations-which further validates the strength of our emerging brand portfolio and the reliable foundation our franchising program provides. As summer begins, we look forward to accelerating this momentum with additional franchise agreements across Canada. Securing Heal's first real estate location on the East Coast represents a major milestone in our national expansion strategy."
HEAL Wellness 2
"With every new agreement signed, Heal Wellness continues to emerge as the 1st true national smoothie bowl brand with a coast to coast presence. As we enter the back half of 2025, our priority remains on accelerating growth through a combination of organic development and targeted acquisitions. With a growing number of restaurants in the pipeline across Canada, we anticipate announcing additional projects in the coming months as we continue to lock in new franchise partnerships and secure high-quality real estate. These advancements reflect meaningful progress toward our vision of building a disciplined and scalable growth platform. Currently, Happy Belly has 551 retail franchise locations contractually committed across our portfolio of emerging brands-spanning those in planning, under construction, or already in operation. We are actively growing this pipeline into 2025 and 2026, consistently aligning with the right partners and locations to bring our development strategy to life."
We are just getting started.
About Heal Wellness
Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.
Franchising
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Caasdnada.
Happy Belly Food Group
