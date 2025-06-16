Volta Announces Closing Of Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") by issuing 13,260,700 units of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $663,035 on June 13, 2025.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering to close the acquisition of the Springer advanced Rare Earth and Gallium Project (see the February 27, 2025 and June 10, 2025 press releases), initiate exploration work on Company's mineral properties, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

As in every financing the Company has completed to date, certain directors and officers of the Company (the " Insiders ") have participated in the Offering, increasing insider holdings. The issuance of the Units to the Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation in the Offering by the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Debt Settlement

The Company also announced that it has agreed to complete a debt settlement with certain directors of the Company pursuant to which the directors will convert an aggregate of $118,666.60 fees owed to them for 2,373,332 Units and a deemed price of $0.05 per Unit (the " Debt Settlement "). The Units are the same as the Units issued under the Offering, and will be comprised of one Share and one half of one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Company has elected to settle the indebtedness through the issuance of Common Shares to preserve cash and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

The securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Debt Settlement, as applicable, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Debt Settlement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the CSE.

The Debt Settlement will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company expects to rely on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts. To learn more about Volta and its Aki Project and its recently acquired Springer Project, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information, contact: