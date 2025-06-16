Pezeshkian: Iran Not Afraid To Use Nuclear Energy, Denies Pursuing Weapons Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that while Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons, the country is not afraid to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. His remarks were made during a session of the Iranian parliament on June 16, as lawmakers considered a vote of confidence in the new Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Azernews reports.

“Iran has the right to use nuclear energy and research for the benefit of its citizens. No one can take this right from Iran. We have stood with all our might to obtain this right and are not afraid of any power in this regard,” Pezeshkian declared.

Referring to ongoing diplomatic efforts, he emphasized that Iran has remained committed to the policy outlined by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including engaging in indirect discussions with the United States over its nuclear program.“This once again proves that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said, adding that the recent Israeli attack violated international law and undermined diplomacy.

The President's statement comes in the aftermath of Israel's airstrikes on June 13, which targeted high-ranking Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists. The attack resulted in the deaths of key figures such as Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, and other senior officials and scientists.

It was also noted that five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US were held in April and May 2025, with mediation by Oman's Foreign Minister Seyyed Badr Albusaid. These meetings took place in Muscat and Rome and were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff.