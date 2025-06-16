Iran's Massive Missile Strike Kills 8, Injures Over 300 In Israel's Worst-Ever Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a major escalation, Iran launched a large-scale ballistic missile assault on multiple Israeli cities during the night between Sunday and Monday, in what is being described as the most intense attack of its kind to date.

The Iranian strike, carried out under the banner of Operation Wa'ad-e-Sadiq 3 (True Promise 3), came in response to Israel's earlier attack on Tehran.

According to reports, at least eight Israeli civilians were killed and over 300 injured as Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem, Haifa, and other cities.

The barrage caused widespread destruction, with several buildings reduced to rubble and a major fire breaking out at a power plant. The deafening explosions triggered widespread panic among the population.

The Israeli military urged civilians to immediately seek shelter, as its much-touted defense system once again failed to intercept the incoming missiles effectively.

In Haifa, three people were killed on the spot after a missile hit a sensitive installation. The city's mayor, Yona Yahav, confirmed the fatalities and remarked that while the facility was vital, "it would be better if it were relocated."

Emergency services, including Magen David Adom, reported four additional deaths in Petah Tikva and another in Bnei Brak. Dozens of others were injured across various cities and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Rescue efforts continued throughout the night in Haifa, where firefighters battled the blaze and emergency crews worked to extract people trapped under the debris. Reports also indicated disruptions to basic services in several affected areas.

Iran has warned that any continuation of Israeli aggression will invite even harsher retaliatory action.