Peshawar Court Hands Triple Death Sentence, Three Life Terms And Rs2.7 Million Fine To Child Rapist And Killer

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A Child Protection Court in Peshawar on Monday sentenced an accused to three counts of death penalty, three life imprisonments, and a total fine of Rs2.7 million after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering three children.

The trial was held in the Child Protection Court where Public Prosecutor Arif Bilal informed the court that on July 17, 2022, the accused raped and murdered three minors in separate incidents across three different areas of Peshawar. Cases related to these incidents had been registered at Police Station Sharqi (East), Police Station Gharbi (West), and Police Station Gulberg.

According to the prosecution, the accused had confessed to the crimes before a magistrate, and the case was supported by irrefutable evidence.

Taking into account the gravity of the offence, the court sentenced him to death three times, three terms of life imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs2.7 million in total.

In its verdict, the court observed that the convict had brutally murdered innocent children and deserved the severest punishment to serve as a deterrent to such horrific crimes in society.