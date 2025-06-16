403
Iranian Amb. Commends Kuwait's Stance Against Israel Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- Iran's Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutonji commended Kuwait for its stance on Israel's recent strikes inside Iran, lauding Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya for reflecting his country's condemnation of the attacks.
At a press conference on Monday, Toutonji said Israel had carried out an illegal, direct attack that violated the UN Charter and international law, hitting residential areas, civilian and academic facilities, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)-monitored nuclear sites.
The strikes, he noted, killed women, children, senior commanders and leading scientists.
He warned that bombing nuclear facilities endangers civilians and risks a radiological disaster, undermining the global non-proliferation regime.
The assault, he said, was meant not to avert a catastrophe but to derail diplomacy and widen regional tension.
Iran, he said, will respond proportionately and lawfully under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Toutonji added that condemning the attack is a moral, legal and humanitarian duty for states that claim to protect world peace.
Reaffirming Iran's commitment to regional dialogue and good-neighborly principles -- especially with Gulf states -- and again thanked Kuwait for rejecting the aggression and urging de-escalation and peaceful solutions. (end)
