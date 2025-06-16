Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spooky House, Escape Room, Live Mascots And More To Feature At Qatar Toy Festival

Spooky House, Escape Room, Live Mascots And More To Feature At Qatar Toy Festival


2025-06-16 06:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The much-awaited third season of Qatar Toy Festival will open in the first week of July packed with a plethora of activities for all age groups.

The flagship summer event in Doha, designed especially for children and families, will begin on July 6 at the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and will continue until August 4, 2025.

The month-long indoor event will include immersive zones featuring over 40 global brands, from Hot Wheels racing fun to Shaun the Sheep farm-like adventures. For the thrill-seeking visitors the event will also host a spooky Horror House, a Sherlock Holmes escape room and a PUBG battleground. Daily interactive performances, meet-and-greet with live mascots including Bluey, Miraculous and Cocomelon, among others are also part of the festival.

Read Also
  • Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency warns of new high-risk vulnerability in Apple devices
  • Qatar leads Gulf region in integrating AI, IoT into sustainable infrastructure
  • Municipality Ministry boosts marine biodiversity with stocking initiative
  • Ministry of Environment affirms radiation levels in Qatar are normal

Entry tickets for an individual is priced at QR50 that grants access to all activities, except the thrill-seeking experiences - PUBG, Horror House and Sherlock Holmes. For those interested in gaining complete access, one needs to buy the Ultimate Fun Ticket priced at QR80. Other options include QR300 Fast Track Ticket (allows one to skip lines at all activities), and QR200 Family Entry Ticket (access for 5 people to all experiences). Additionally, there is QR1,500 VVIP tickets that grants entry to four individuals with access to VVIP lounge, exclusive meet and greet with selected characters, fast-track line in all activities.

Entry is free for children under the age of one and for those with special needs.

Read Also
  • Strong turnout, record sales in first 4 days of mango exhibition at Souq Waqif
  • Qatar strengthens role as strategic hub in global trade routes

The festival will open to visitors from Sunday to Wednesday between 2pm and 10pm; and from Thursday to Saturday from 2pm to 11pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at Q-Tickets , virginmegastore , Platinumlist or feverup .

MENAFN16062025000063011010ID1109679152

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search