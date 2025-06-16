Spooky House, Escape Room, Live Mascots And More To Feature At Qatar Toy Festival
Doha, Qatar: The much-awaited third season of Qatar Toy Festival will open in the first week of July packed with a plethora of activities for all age groups.
The flagship summer event in Doha, designed especially for children and families, will begin on July 6 at the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and will continue until August 4, 2025.
The month-long indoor event will include immersive zones featuring over 40 global brands, from Hot Wheels racing fun to Shaun the Sheep farm-like adventures. For the thrill-seeking visitors the event will also host a spooky Horror House, a Sherlock Holmes escape room and a PUBG battleground. Daily interactive performances, meet-and-greet with live mascots including Bluey, Miraculous and Cocomelon, among others are also part of the festival.Read Also
-
Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency warns of new high-risk vulnerability in Apple devices
Qatar leads Gulf region in integrating AI, IoT into sustainable infrastructure
Municipality Ministry boosts marine biodiversity with stocking initiative
Ministry of Environment affirms radiation levels in Qatar are normal
Entry tickets for an individual is priced at QR50 that grants access to all activities, except the thrill-seeking experiences - PUBG, Horror House and Sherlock Holmes. For those interested in gaining complete access, one needs to buy the Ultimate Fun Ticket priced at QR80. Other options include QR300 Fast Track Ticket (allows one to skip lines at all activities), and QR200 Family Entry Ticket (access for 5 people to all experiences). Additionally, there is QR1,500 VVIP tickets that grants entry to four individuals with access to VVIP lounge, exclusive meet and greet with selected characters, fast-track line in all activities.
Entry is free for children under the age of one and for those with special needs.Read Also
-
Strong turnout, record sales in first 4 days of mango exhibition at Souq Waqif
Qatar strengthens role as strategic hub in global trade routes
The festival will open to visitors from Sunday to Wednesday between 2pm and 10pm; and from Thursday to Saturday from 2pm to 11pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at Q-Tickets , virginmegastore , Platinumlist or feverup .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment