Spooky House, Escape Room, Live Mascots And More To Feature At Qatar Toy Festival

Doha, Qatar: The much-awaited third season of Qatar Toy Festival will open in the first week of July packed with a plethora of activities for all age groups.

The flagship summer event in Doha, designed especially for children and families, will begin on July 6 at the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and will continue until August 4, 2025.

The month-long indoor event will include immersive zones featuring over 40 global brands, from Hot Wheels racing fun to Shaun the Sheep farm-like adventures. For the thrill-seeking visitors the event will also host a spooky Horror House, a Sherlock Holmes escape room and a PUBG battleground. Daily interactive performances, meet-and-greet with live mascots including Bluey, Miraculous and Cocomelon, among others are also part of the festival.



Entry tickets for an individual is priced at QR50 that grants access to all activities, except the thrill-seeking experiences - PUBG, Horror House and Sherlock Holmes. For those interested in gaining complete access, one needs to buy the Ultimate Fun Ticket priced at QR80. Other options include QR300 Fast Track Ticket (allows one to skip lines at all activities), and QR200 Family Entry Ticket (access for 5 people to all experiences). Additionally, there is QR1,500 VVIP tickets that grants entry to four individuals with access to VVIP lounge, exclusive meet and greet with selected characters, fast-track line in all activities.

Entry is free for children under the age of one and for those with special needs.



The festival will open to visitors from Sunday to Wednesday between 2pm and 10pm; and from Thursday to Saturday from 2pm to 11pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at Q-Tickets , virginmegastore , Platinumlist or feverup .