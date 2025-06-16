Advanced Cooling Technologies' ICE-Loktm Earn Flight Heritage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ICE-Lok wedge lock, ACT's rugged off-the-shelf mechanical mounting solution for VPX and other embedded computing architectures, was selected for use on Reflex's SIGI mission due to its robust thermal and mechanical performance in mission-critical applications. Designed to efficiently transfer heat while providing exceptional board retention and vibration resistance, ICE-Lok helps meet the strict requirements of high-density space electronics.

"Flight heritage is a critical milestone for any aerospace component," said Bryan Muzyka, VP Sales & Marketing at ACT. "Having our ICE-Lok product fly on Reflex Aerospace's SIGI satellite not only validates our design and manufacturing quality but also expands the range of proven solutions ACT offers to the growing NewSpace sector."

"Earning flight heritage on Reflex Aerospace's SIGI satellite is a major milestone for ICE-Lok and a testament to our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the global space market," said Adam Say, International Business Development Manager at ACT.

With this mission success, ICE-Lok joins ACT's growing portfolio of space-qualified thermal and mechanical management solutions, now field-proven across commercial, defense, and industrial platforms.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC, Data Centers, Enclosure Cooling and Energy. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

About Reflex Aerospace

Reflex Aerospace is a manufacturer of high-performance, payload-specific satellite platforms for commercial and defense applications. With delivery times of 12 months for new designs, Reflex is redefining satellite development in this class. Founded in 2021, the company employs over 60 people at its locations in Berlin and Munich. Reflex Aerospace's customers include emerging startups, medium-sized companies, and defense primes.

