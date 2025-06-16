New Research Finds The Creative Industry Is Failing Neurodivergent Talent

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study found that neurodivergent employees, who make up nearly half (48 percent) of the industry's workforce, bring valuable skills that fuel creativity. However, they face increasing challenges that hinder their performance at work. Many report "self-stigmas" such as masking, overcompensating, imposter syndrome, and perfectionism at significantly higher rates than their neurotypical counterparts - resulting in burnout and dissatisfaction.

"Neurodiversity can be a superpower for agency and creative industries, but only when it's authentically embraced and supported," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer at Understood. "Creativity, innovation, and complex problem-solving are critical in today's efforts, and these are strengths of neurodivergent individuals. However, our study finds that current practices overvalue speed and real-time performance, while undervaluing divergent thinking."

Neurodivergent thinking can be a creative superpower in a challenged industry

As industry leaders look to find the next disruptive idea amid fewer resources and shrinking attention spans, Understood found that most are overlooking talent who may be most wired for creativity: neurodivergent employees.

Neurodivergent employees reported their top strengths as problem-solving, connecting the dots, resourcefulness, and thinking outside the box - all widely recognized as hallmarks of creativity. This aligns with published literature that shows neurodivergent minds are uniquely equipped to spot patterns others miss, challenge norms others accept, and invent ideas others wouldn't consider. Yet many neurodivergent employees in the industry feel overlooked and undervalued.

Neurodivergent employees are twice as likely to mask at work

Ninety percent of neurodivergent employees report masking - hiding their true selves - and they're twice as likely to mask often compared to neurotypical talent. Many reported masking as a daily necessity and feel the pressure to manage tone, suppress natural movements, and "act normal" in social situations, significantly impacting their mental health.

Further, a staggering 50 percent of neurodivergent employees do not talk about their neurodivergence at work, and at least one in four of them have faced discrimination or bias in their workplace due to their neurodivergence.

The creative industry is designed around neurotypical ways of working

About three in four employees - both neurodivergent and neurotypical - reported feeling "held back" creatively. A consistent finding was that industry practices and expectations around how people communicate, process information, and focus are centered in neurotypical experiences.

For neurodivergent employees, standard practices like back-to-back meetings, instant messaging, and real-time brainstorms can be overwhelming. Notably, 70 percent of neurodivergent creatives report time management as a challenge, and 55 percent report organization as a challenge. Rigid briefs and reactive timelines were also frequently cited as blockers to creativity. Without adjusting default norms, neurodivergent employees have to work harder just to operate at baseline. As a result, nearly one in three neurodivergent employees are not satisfied in their roles.

"This research underscores the unique challenges neurodivergent creatives face on a daily basis," said Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of the 4As. "4As is committed to advocating for all categories of individuals, including neurodivergent talent. Agencies that embrace diverse minds don't just do what's right - they unlock new levels of creativity and innovation and inspire some of the powerful work that our industry creates."

"The future of creativity belongs to those who think, market, and build differently," said Donna Murphy, global CEO of Havas Creative and Health Networks. "Neuroverse: Powered by Havas was built to help close the gap this research exposes, empowering brands to harness neurodivergent talent as a creative catalyst for stronger ideas, deeper connection, and long-term growth."

To view the full report, visit the Understood Knowledge Hub . For more information and resources on neurodiversity in the workplace, visit u/work .

Study methodology

The quantitative survey was conducted online within the U.S. across employees working in the creative industry (advertising, marketing, PR, and media). Survey participants (N=96) were recruited by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (the 4As), via email and social outreach to companies and their employees in the association. Additional employees (N=210) were recruited through an expert industry panel by NewtonX, on behalf of Understood . Survey responses were collected from April 14 to May 4, 2025, among a total of 306 U.S. adults ages 18+, of whom 144 identify as having some level of neurodivergence (formal diagnosis, self-diagnosis, and self-perceptions). All analyses were conducted at a 95 percent confidence level. Qualitative interviews were conducted by Understood with eight working professionals in the creative industry in the U.S. between April 29 and May 19, 2025. Literature review was conducted through abstract reviews of 100+ articles and full-text reviews of 20+ articles, from which data was extracted.

