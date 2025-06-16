Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $50,000 For 2025 Put Your Town On The Map Winners

Honoring Tigers Baseball Legend, Celebrating Heritage and Strengthening Identity

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition, providing a total of $50,000 in grant funding for the winning projects. The three towns will receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 respectively to go toward their projects.

"Consumers Energy is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our neighbors and communities," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We're proud to invest in these initiatives that will strengthen community identity and improve public spaces."

The winners are:

Developing a mural honoring hometown hero, Charlie Gehringer, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Detroit Tigers from 1924-1942.Supporting Seven Generations Park, a collaboration with the Anishinaabe (Gun Lake Tribe), Martin High School, and the township, featuring a natural area and veterans memorial.Creating the Voices of Manistee initiative, a civic storytelling project aimed at strengthening community identity and fostering a sense of belonging among residents.

The projects were selected by a panel of judges made up of Consumers Energy, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) representatives, after being pitched at the Rural Partners of Michigan's annual Small Town and Rural Development Conference. Consumers Energy started the competition, which seeks to support communities in Michigan with fewer than 10,000 residents, in 2019. In 2024, grant dollars were awarded to Imlay City for a public interactive art and audio display, Rogers City for a public art sculpture, and St. Johns for artistic benches throughout the community.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important - our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2024, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $15 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit consumersenergy/foundation.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED