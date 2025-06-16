Last Video Of Indore's Honeymoon Couple Surfaces, Sonam And Raja Raghuvanshi Seen Trekking In Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) A haunting video of Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam trekking through a forest trail in Meghalaya has taken centerstage on the social media - believed to be the last visual of the Indore couple before husband was allegedly murdered in a shocking conspiracy involving his wife and her lover.

The footage, captured unintentionally by travel vlogger Devender Singh during a trip to the iconic Double Decker Root Bridge in Cherrapunji's Nongriat village on May 23, has stirred emotions and suspicions online.

Singh, who posted the clip on Instagram and described it as“probably the last video of the Indore couple.”

“I had traveled to Meghalaya and visited the double-decker root bridge on May 23,” Singh wrote in his Instagram caption.

“While reviewing my footage yesterday, I came across a clip of the couple. It was around 9:45 am-we were trekking down, and they were coming up after spending the night in Nongriat village. Sonam was wearing the same white shirt that was later found near Raja's body. Watching Raja in the video now... it's heartbreaking. He looked normal, completely unaware of what awaited him.”

Devender Singh has urged social media users to help share the video widely so it can assist Meghalaya Police in the ongoing investigation.“It might help connect a few more dots,” he said.

In the video, Sonam is seen walking ahead with a polythene bag-presumably carrying a raincoat-while Raja follows a few steps behind, carrying most of their belongings. The viral reel has racked up over 4.5 million views, with thousands of users reacting emotionally to what now appears to be a visual prologue to tragedy.

"Her eyes lock onto the camera - not with fear, but with calculation," one user commented.

"As if she knew this footage might someday come back to haunt her."

Another remarked, "Raja looked so trusting. Holding the bags, following his wife... and yet she was leading him to his death. It sends chills down the spine."

According to Meghalaya Police, Raja and Sonam had checked out of Shipra Homestay between 5:30 and 6:00 am on May 23 before embarking on the trek. Later that same day, Raja was allegedly pushed into a 1,000-foot gorge. His body was discovered on June 2 after days of intensive search.

The couple, who had married on May 11 in Indore, had arrived in Meghalaya on May 21 for their honeymoon. They were reported missing from Sohra (Cherrapunji) on May 23.

Sonam was arrested a week later from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, she confessed to orchestrating the murder with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha. She also named three accomplices: Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput. All four have since been taken into custody by Indore Police.

The case has stunned the nation - not just for its brutality, but for the cold calculation behind what was meant to be a honeymoon, turning instead into a murder trail.