Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel, Iran Close Schools Amid Rising Tensions

Israel, Iran Close Schools Amid Rising Tensions


2025-06-16 05:53:18
(MENAFN) As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, both nations have implemented significant changes affecting their education sectors and daily civilian life, including school closures and exam delays.

Iran’s Education Ministry spokesman Ali Farhadi announced Sunday that all educational facilities across the country will remain closed until further notice. To ease concerns among students and parents, Farhadi assured that all exams planned at every educational level will be delayed. He added that new exam dates will be set later, and any exam entry documents rendered invalid will be reissued.

On the Israeli side, the government extended the state of emergency and existing internal restrictions through June 30 due to ongoing security threats. This extension was confirmed during a virtual cabinet meeting, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.

Additionally, the Israeli Education Ministry declared that all instruction will shift to remote learning, with in-person exams canceled for the foreseeable future, emphasizing continued disruption amid the crisis.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109679101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search