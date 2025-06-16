403
Israel, Iran Close Schools Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, both nations have implemented significant changes affecting their education sectors and daily civilian life, including school closures and exam delays.
Iran’s Education Ministry spokesman Ali Farhadi announced Sunday that all educational facilities across the country will remain closed until further notice. To ease concerns among students and parents, Farhadi assured that all exams planned at every educational level will be delayed. He added that new exam dates will be set later, and any exam entry documents rendered invalid will be reissued.
On the Israeli side, the government extended the state of emergency and existing internal restrictions through June 30 due to ongoing security threats. This extension was confirmed during a virtual cabinet meeting, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.
Additionally, the Israeli Education Ministry declared that all instruction will shift to remote learning, with in-person exams canceled for the foreseeable future, emphasizing continued disruption amid the crisis.
