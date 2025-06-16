Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Targets Senior IRGC Intelligence Leaders

2025-06-16 05:52:21
(MENAFN) Three prominent officials from the intelligence wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) lost their lives in an Israeli air raid as hostilities between the two nations deepened, an Iranian state-run news agency reported on Sunday evening.

In an official announcement, the IRGC named the deceased as Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization; Gen. Hassan Mohaqeq, the group’s deputy intelligence director; and Gen. Mohsen Bagheri, a top intelligence officer.

The Israeli military initiated a series of coordinated aerial assaults on numerous targets within Iran on Friday.

These included locations tied to military operations and nuclear infrastructure. In retaliation, Tehran launched a series of responsive attacks. The exchange of strikes has persisted without pause since then.

According to Israeli authorities, at least 13 individuals were killed and more than 370 sustained injuries due to Iranian missile barrages.

On the other hand, Iran’s Health Ministry reported that at least 128 people have died and 900 have been wounded since Israel began its military operations on Friday.

