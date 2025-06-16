Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|263,967
|541.70
|142,991,023
|June 10, 2025
|3,500
|560,52
|1,961,829
|June 11, 2025
|3,600
|559,86
|2,015,495
|June 12, 2025
|3,600
|556,58
|2,003,685
|June 13, 2025
|3,600
|553,88
|1,993,955
|Total accumulated under the program
|278,267
|542.52
|150,965,987
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 411,589 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
